.

Reba McEntire Celebrating 'Keep On Loving You' Anniversary

12-06-2024
(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of her hit album Keep On Loving You, releasing the first ever vinyl edition and debuting a special digital version today.

Fans can order the limited-edition baby blue vinyl, which comes with an exclusive poster here. The digital release will feature four bonus tracks, including live versions of "Eight Crazy Hours (In The Story Of Love)," "Consider Me Gone," "I Want a Cowboy" and "Strange."

Keep On Loving You debuted to acclaim in 2009, topping both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top Country Albums charts. The album featured hits like "I Keep on Loving You" and chart-topping smash "Consider Me Gone."

