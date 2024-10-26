Reba McEntire Announce Special Anniversary Reissue

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of her hit album Keep On Loving You, releasing it on vinyl for the first time Friday, Dec. 6. Vinyl pre-orders for Keep on Loving You begin today here.

Keep On Loving You debuted to acclaim in 2009, topping both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top Country Albums charts. The album featured hits like "Strange," "I Keep on Loving You" and chart-topping smash "Consider Me Gone."

Reba's "hilarious, nostalgic" (Variety) new sitcom Happy's Place premiered last week to a warm reception, garnering 10 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock. The debut marks the best new NBC comedy launch yet and improved its timeslot by 90 percent in total viewers. Tune in Fridays at 8/7c on NBC or the next day on Peacock to catch the "nicely calibrated cocktail of drama and comedy" (Associated Press).

Keep On Loving You Vinyl Tracklist

1. Strange

2. Just When I Thought I'd Stopped Loving You

3. I Keep On Lovin' You

4. I Want A Cowboy

5. Consider Me Gone

6. But Why

7. Pink Guitar

8. She's Turning 50 Today

9. Eight Crazy Hours (In The Story Of Love)

10. Nothing To Lose

11. Over You

12. Maggie Creek Road

13. I'll Have What She's Having

