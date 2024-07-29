Kip Moore Launching Fall U.S. Leg Of Nomad World Tour

(MPG) Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore announced the US Leg of his wildly successful Nomad World Tour 2024 today, set to kick off this fall. The run will start in Columbia, SC on November 7th and will include stops in New York City, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, as well as back-to-back dates in Chicago, Asbury Park, and Boston.

Moore's headlining fall tour will follow a slew of memorable shows to date this year. Kicking off 2024, he joined Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, and this past weekend he wrapped a stint out on HARDY's QUIT!! Tour. Next month, he'll also undertake an extensive 14-show run in Australia playing arenas followed by a return to South Africa in stadiums.

"We are having an unbelievable time out on the road this year already. With Australia, New Zealand and South Africa coming up, getting to end the year in the US, in some of our most loved venues, is going to be a really sweet way to cap off the tour."

A truly remarkable performer, Kip Moore is renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. Rolling Stone has raved that he's "Quickly becoming one of country music's most tireless and powerful live draws, and not just within the United States. From sold-out shows in Australia, to multi-night stints in Canada. . . he's carrying the torch for the art of the organic performance: an art the genre's most bankable acts often lose sight of in favor of calculated pomp and circumstance." CMT also exclaimed "That's what fans love most about Moore. It's his willingness to push the envelope with the subject matter he sings about, and it's the way he expresses what's on his mind that draws sold-out audiences around the world."

The Nomad World Tour Dates:

08/02 - Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree

08/03 - Libby, MT @ Happy's Inn

08/08 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

08/09 - Truckee, CA @ Truckee Music Fest

08/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live (w/ Billy Currington)

08/11 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

08/17 - Montreal, QC @ Lasso Montreal

08/23 - Altamont, IL @ Effingham County Fair Association

08/24 - Lucknow, ON @ Lucknow's Music In The Fields

09/19 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall

09/20 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall

09/21 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

09/28 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre

09/29 - Newcastle, NSW @ Newcastle Civic Theatre

10/02 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley Street Music Hall

10/03 - Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena

10/05 - Deniliquin, NSW @ Deni Ute Muster

10/08 - Canberra, ACT @ Canberra Theatre Centre

10/10 - Thirroul, NSW @ Anita's Theatre

10/13 - Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/15 - Northbridge, NSW @ Metro City

10/19 - Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium

10/26 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Country Festival

11/07 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate*

11/08 - Gainesville, FL @ Vivid Music Hall*

11/09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

11/14 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

11/15 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

11/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall*

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street*

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street*

11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis*

12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*

12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA*

12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston*

12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston*

* NEW US date announced today

