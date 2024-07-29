Kip Moore Launching Fall U.S. Leg Of Nomad World Tour

(MPG) Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore announced the US Leg of his wildly successful Nomad World Tour 2024 today, set to kick off this fall. The run will start in Columbia, SC on November 7th and will include stops in New York City, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, as well as back-to-back dates in Chicago, Asbury Park, and Boston.
Moore's headlining fall tour will follow a slew of memorable shows to date this year. Kicking off 2024, he joined Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, and this past weekend he wrapped a stint out on HARDY's QUIT!! Tour. Next month, he'll also undertake an extensive 14-show run in Australia playing arenas followed by a return to South Africa in stadiums.
"We are having an unbelievable time out on the road this year already. With Australia, New Zealand and South Africa coming up, getting to end the year in the US, in some of our most loved venues, is going to be a really sweet way to cap off the tour."
A truly remarkable performer, Kip Moore is renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. Rolling Stone has raved that he's "Quickly becoming one of country music's most tireless and powerful live draws, and not just within the United States. From sold-out shows in Australia, to multi-night stints in Canada. . . he's carrying the torch for the art of the organic performance: an art the genre's most bankable acts often lose sight of in favor of calculated pomp and circumstance." CMT also exclaimed "That's what fans love most about Moore. It's his willingness to push the envelope with the subject matter he sings about, and it's the way he expresses what's on his mind that draws sold-out audiences around the world."
The Nomad World Tour Dates:
08/02 - Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree
08/03 - Libby, MT @ Happy's Inn
08/08 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
08/09 - Truckee, CA @ Truckee Music Fest
08/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live (w/ Billy Currington)
08/11 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
08/17 - Montreal, QC @ Lasso Montreal
08/23 - Altamont, IL @ Effingham County Fair Association
08/24 - Lucknow, ON @ Lucknow's Music In The Fields
09/19 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall
09/20 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall
09/21 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
09/28 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre
09/29 - Newcastle, NSW @ Newcastle Civic Theatre
10/02 - Adelaide, SA @ Hindley Street Music Hall
10/03 - Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena
10/05 - Deniliquin, NSW @ Deni Ute Muster
10/08 - Canberra, ACT @ Canberra Theatre Centre
10/10 - Thirroul, NSW @ Anita's Theatre
10/13 - Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/15 - Northbridge, NSW @ Metro City
10/19 - Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium
10/26 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Country Festival
11/07 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate*
11/08 - Gainesville, FL @ Vivid Music Hall*
11/09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
11/14 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*
11/15 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*
11/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall*
11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street*
11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street*
11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis*
12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*
12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*
12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA*
12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall*
12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston*
12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston*
* NEW US date announced today
Kip Moore Taking Nomad World Tour Down Under
Kip Moore Nominated For CMA's International Artist Achievement Award
Kip Moore Wraps European Leg Of Damn Love World Tour
Kip Moore Delivers 'Damn Love' Album and 'Sometime She Stays Video'
Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter- Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations'- more
Stevie Nicks Explains 'Weird' Leg Infection- Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring- New Tony Iommi Song- more
Kenny Chesney Rocks 60,529 Fans At Denver Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' - more
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame
Heart Reflect On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven'
Watch Metallica Rock 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' In Warsaw
Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Launches One-Of-Kind Art Exhibit And Digital Auction
AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' 45th Anniversary
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Deliver 'True Messenger' Video
Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter
Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations.