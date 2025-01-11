Kip Moore Previews Double Album With 'Bad Spot' Video

(MPG) Kip Moore has announced his biggest and most ambitious album to date, Solitary Tracks will release on February 28th through Virgin Music Group. His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks features 23 songs split over four sides, a resonant opus from beginning to end, and a testament to Moore's wanderlust drive to pave his own path and explore new horizons. He also shared today the official video for his new song "Bad Spot," a dreamy, piano-led confession that reveals a weathered soul finally growing up.

"I'm never going to cheat by just trying to write what I think people want to hear, or hold onto a sound that worked for me," stated Moore. "I'm going to always be authentic with myself, with every record, and all I ever hope is that people find a little solace. This project is a journey in itself, so I hope it helps people navigate their own life."

The announcement of Moore's forthcoming album arrives after several months of teasing a series of new songs that provided an early glimpse at his exciting new chapter. It was kicked off with the "blistering" (Billboard) "Live Here to Work," his first new song in nearly two years, which Rolling Stone named a Song You Need To Know. He quickly followed that up with the "gritty, rough, and rowdy" (Whiskey Riff) "Learning As I Go," then doubled down with the "heartfelt anthem" (All Country News) "Flowers in December" paired with the slow-burning surprise second track "Wildfire."

There are many paths to follow in an artistic career, but for Kip Moore, the choice has always been a clear "forward," even if he has to go it alone. With Solitary Tracks, his internal compass is stronger than ever. Harboring an established reputation as a soulful troubadour with solid country roots and a global platform, Kip has emerged as one of only a few country artists who's international footprint is just as deep as his stateside base, built by years of slow, painstaking effort and tireless touring. The result earned him the 2024 CMA International Artist Achievement Award, with fans from New Zealand to The Netherlands, South Africa to the UK and beyond latching on to a creative force of nature who'll never sell his soul. And now, Solitary Tracks takes them deeper into the creative wild.

Embracing his lifelong drive to break new ground, the expansive Solitary Tracks is like nothing Moore has ever done. It's an album of intensity on all levels - vocally, lyrically, and sonically - as Moore focuses his incisive pen inward. Co-produced by Moore with Jaren Johnston and additional production by Oscar Charles and Jay Joyce, its first half marks a deep-feeling acknowledgement of his solitary place, while its second part is the start of a new phase. Taken together, they wrap a defiant sense of personal growth in a raw, roots-and-soul package. Freed up by a new, globally minded label partner in Virgin Music Group, Kip is once again in a position to trust his gut.

"There's no pattern you have to follow, and sometimes you gotta gamble on yourself," he continued. "You gotta be bold enough to trust your gut, and willing to roll those dice if you believe in something.

Later this year, Moore will embark on the first leg of his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which will take him across Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and the UK this spring. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now and can be purchased on his website.

Solitary Tracks Tracklisting:

01) High Hopes

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dave Nassie/Zach Ziemer)

02) Solitary Tracks

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch/Brett James)

03) Pretty Horses

(Writers: Kip Moore/Nathan Chapman/Blair Daily)

04) Livin' Side

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch/Kristian Bush)

05) Around You

(Writers: Kip Moore/Jaren Johnston/Casey Beathard)

06) Half Full Cup

(Writers: Kip Moore/Jaren Johnston/Casey Beathard)

07) Bad Spot

(Writers: Casey Beathard)

08) Straight Line Boots

(Writers: Kip Moore/Jaren Johnston/Casey Beathard)

09) Rivers Don't Run

(Writers: Kip Moore/Jaren Johnston/Casey Beathard)

10) Burn

(Writers: Kip Moore/Jaren Johnston/Casey Beathard)

11) Like Ya Stole It

(Writers: Kip Moore/Jaren Johnston/Casey Beathard)

12) Southern Son

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch/Will Lynde/Morgan Evans)

13) Learning As I Go

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch/Luke Preston/Oscar Charles)

14) Alley Cat

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch)

15) Live Here to Work

(Writers: Kip Moore)

16) Love And War

(Writers: Kip Moore/Erich Wigdahl/Manny Medina/Dave Nassie)

17) Flowers In December

(Writers: Kip Moore/Erich Wigdahl)

18) Forever is a Lie

(Writers: Kip Moore/Will Lynde/Erich Wigdahl)

19) Wildfire

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch/Oscar Charles/Hank Born)

20) Tough Enough

(Writers: Kip Moore/Brett James)

21) Good Things Never Last

(Writers: Kip Moore/Casey Beathard)

22) Take What You Can Get

(Writers: Kip Moore/Dan Couch/Luke Preston/Oscar Charles)

23) Only Me

(Writers: Kip Moore/Oscar Charles/Luke Preston/Dan Couch)

Solitary Tracks World Tour:

05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle

05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13

05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy

06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo

