Annie Bosko Tributes The Man in Black With 'Cash'

(EBM) Adding to her repertoire of tracks dubbed by Billboard as "tailor-made for rousing live shows," rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko releases "Cash," a dynamic tribute celebrating the impact and influence of Johnny Cash, via Stone Country Records.
"Years ago, I was performing my first concert for inmates," Bosko reflects. "I knew I was singing for the women, but I wasn't aware I'd also be performing for the men. Without a fitting song for the occasion, I went home and began writing 'Cash.'
"I later finished it with Griffin House, who is truly a talented poet. Both of us share a love for Johnny Cash, and out of that spirit, this song was born," she reflects. "Johnny was such an inspiring renegade, especially in the way he connected to those who felt forgotten."
Written by Bosko with House and produced by Bosko with Tommy Sims, "Cash" captures the essence of the icon's multifaceted persona:
He's the good, the bad, the dark and light
Every shade of gray between black and white
A walking contradiction, an angel in devil's shoes
Never would've been so good if you weren't so bad
It's a world full of Johnny's, but there'll never be another Cash
Today's release follows "Heart Burn" ft. Dwight Yoakam and "Higher Ground" ft. Vince Gill, both of which landed on Rolling Stone's all-genre "Songs You Need To Know" upon their release.
Annie Bosko and Dwight Yoakam Deliver 'Heart Burn' Duet
Annie Bosko Teams With Dwight Yoakam For 'Heart Burn'
Annie Bosko Unplugs For 'Neon Baby (Last Call)'
Annie Bosko Delivers 'Boots On' and 'Neon Baby' Two-Pack
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar- Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music- more
Carrie Underwood And Papa Roach Team Up For 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)'- Jack White Officially Releasing Surprise 'No Name' Album This Week- more
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol As Judge- Luke Combs Helps Make Twisters: The Album Biggest Soundtrack Of The Year- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes
Finger Eleven Celebrate 1 Billion Streams With 'Adrenaline'
Stream The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Album
The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single
Los Lonely Boys Mark 'Resurrection' With 'I Let You Think That You Do' Video
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives
AC/DC Share Pro-Shot Video Of Highway To Hell Classic From Slovakia
Marilyn Manson Returns With 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'