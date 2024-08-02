.

Annie Bosko Tributes The Man in Black With 'Cash'

(EBM) Adding to her repertoire of tracks dubbed by Billboard as "tailor-made for rousing live shows," rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko releases "Cash," a dynamic tribute celebrating the impact and influence of Johnny Cash, via Stone Country Records.

"Years ago, I was performing my first concert for inmates," Bosko reflects. "I knew I was singing for the women, but I wasn't aware I'd also be performing for the men. Without a fitting song for the occasion, I went home and began writing 'Cash.'

"I later finished it with Griffin House, who is truly a talented poet. Both of us share a love for Johnny Cash, and out of that spirit, this song was born," she reflects. "Johnny was such an inspiring renegade, especially in the way he connected to those who felt forgotten."

Written by Bosko with House and produced by Bosko with Tommy Sims, "Cash" captures the essence of the icon's multifaceted persona:

He's the good, the bad, the dark and light
Every shade of gray between black and white
A walking contradiction, an angel in devil's shoes

Never would've been so good if you weren't so bad
It's a world full of Johnny's, but there'll never be another Cash

Today's release follows "Heart Burn" ft. Dwight Yoakam and "Higher Ground" ft. Vince Gill, both of which landed on Rolling Stone's all-genre "Songs You Need To Know" upon their release.

