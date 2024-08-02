Watch Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Video

(Republic) Jelly Roll today released "Liar," the newest track from his highly-anticipated forthcoming album expected later this year. "Liar" follows Jelly's current Top 20 single, "I Am Not Okay," which was released in June as the first new music follow up to his record-breaking Country debut album, Whitsitt Chapel.
Written by Jelly Roll, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips, Jelly first debuted "Liar" at the 2024 ACM Awards, where he was a first time and 4X nominee - including Entertainer of the Year. Following additional appearances on The Voice Finale and Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s outdoor block party stage, the song is now available for the first time to stream.
In addition to the track release, CMT today exclusively premiered the song's official music video across all platforms including the Paramount Times Square Billboard.
Jelly will embark on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour starting August 27 in Salt Lake City before heading across the US to play arenas including Los Angeles' Crypto.com Center and New York City's Madison Square Garden.
