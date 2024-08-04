The National Parks Stream 'Whatever Comes'

(FPR) Indie rockers The National Parks are thrilled to release their new single "Whatever Comes" which comes off their new album Wild Spirit to be released August 23rd.
The band says, "Whatever comes is about moving ahead without looking back. I wrote this song about being on a spiritual/faith journey and having the feeling that embarking on the journey would mean that everything was going to change.
"Although I'm still on that journey, and probably will be forever, I can look back and see how far I've come and how beautiful it has been. When you're going through really difficult times it can be hard to look outward, it can be hard to see the bigger picture and I think it's important to have someone to go down that road with, someone you can stay up all night talking to, someone who will go with you and someone you can lean on when you don't feel strong enough to keep going.
"This is a song about going through the long dark night of the soul and looking up to see the stars and knowing that you'll be okay. It's about finding beauty in the unknown and discovering new and amazing things in this life."
In support of the new music the band has also announce the Wild Spirit Tour.
Tour Dates
Friday, August 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Leicestershire, England - The Long Road Festival
Monday, August 26, 2024 - London, England - Lexington
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater
Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
The National Parks Take 'Scenic Route' With New Song
The National Parks Announces New Album Wild Spirit
The National Parks Stream New Song 'Wild Spirit'
The National Parks Go Arena Rock With 'Trouble'
Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury- Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes- Marilyn Manson Returns- AC/DC- more
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar- Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music- more
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record in Nashville- Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Pete Townshend Proteges The Wild Things 'Come Around'
The Plot In You Share 'Been Here Before' Video
All Star Elliott Smith Tribute Concert To Be Livestreamed
The National Parks Stream 'Whatever Comes'
The Stone Eye Share 'Charlie The Stingray' Lyric Video
Herb Alpert Announces '50' Album With 'Dancing Down 50th Street'
Mojo Thunder 'Let It Fall' With New Single
Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury