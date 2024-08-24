The National Parks Launching Wild Spirit Tour

(FPR) The National Parks are thrilled to release their new album Wild Spirit that is out now on all platforms. In support of the new music the band has also announce the Wild Spirit Tour.
The band says, "Have you ever been out in the woods and turned around and not known where you are or how to get where you were going? This is an album about feeling that way in life - lost. It's about the uncertainty, the dark nights, the scary sounds of the wilderness, the loneliness and the heartache.
"It's also about how beautiful and transformative getting lost can be. The smell of new flowers you've never seen and the way the sunlight breaks and beams through the forest canopy.
"When you start hiking up to higher ground, standing on the peak of a mountain and looking at the views of a sprawling valley of trees and rivers. I think we all go through times in our life where we feel the weight of being lost and this album dives deep to explore what it means to find yourself."
Tour Dates
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater
Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
The National Parks Stream 'Whatever Comes'
The National Parks Take 'Scenic Route' With New Song
The National Parks Announces New Album Wild Spirit
The National Parks Stream New Song 'Wild Spirit'
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History- Motley Crue Announce EP with Beastie Boys' Cover- more
Miranda Lambert Previews 'Postcards from Texas' With Surprise Austin Show- Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery
Slash and Eric Gales Guest On Beth Hart's New Album 'You Still Got Me'
Mike Tramp Shares 'Out With The Boys' Video
Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video
Finger Eleven Deliver 'Adrenaline' Video
Fleshgod Apocalypse Mark 'Opera' Album Release With 'Morphine Waltz' Video
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Video