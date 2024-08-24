The National Parks Launching Wild Spirit Tour

(FPR) The National Parks are thrilled to release their new album Wild Spirit that is out now on all platforms. In support of the new music the band has also announce the Wild Spirit Tour.

The band says, "Have you ever been out in the woods and turned around and not known where you are or how to get where you were going? This is an album about feeling that way in life - lost. It's about the uncertainty, the dark nights, the scary sounds of the wilderness, the loneliness and the heartache.

"It's also about how beautiful and transformative getting lost can be. The smell of new flowers you've never seen and the way the sunlight breaks and beams through the forest canopy.

"When you start hiking up to higher ground, standing on the peak of a mountain and looking at the views of a sprawling valley of trees and rivers. I think we all go through times in our life where we feel the weight of being lost and this album dives deep to explore what it means to find yourself."

Tour Dates

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

