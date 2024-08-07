MGK Day Coming To Cleveland

(Interscope) This year, the city of Cleveland will watch its hometown hero and multi-platinum recording artist, mgk, curate MGK Day. In recognition of mgk's impact, the annual charity event serves as a celebration of unity, compassion, and community spirit. From Aug. 9 - Aug. 13, fans will savor everything Cleveland-bred, as the weekend-long activation will have food, music, and vendors leading to MGK Day on Aug. 13, where the revered legend will be throwing the first pitch at Progressive Field when the Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago Cubs.
A special treat awaits the first 10,000 fans who enter Progressive Field-a custom bag of 27 Club Coffee, exclusively available for early attendees. This past Friday, mgk surprised the crowd at Progressive Field by appearing on-field during the Cleveland Guardians post-game fireworks show.
Two years ago, mgk delivered a sold-out concert for 50,000 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium, making him the first and only Ohio native to sell out the stadium. This historic event happened after Mayor Justin Bibb officially proclaimed August 13th "Machine Gun Kelly Day."
mgk recently released "Lonely Road" with Jelly Road, which debuted in the top 40 on the Hot 100. "Lonely Road" showcases who mgk is in today's music landscape: a multi-faceted musician who pivots between genres through live instrumentation. mgk's catalog will be highlighted throughout the weekend, as well as his famed album Hotel Diablo, celebrating its fifth-year anniversary.
Day 1: Friday, August 9th
* 4:00PM - 7:00PM
Skate Day
Crooked River Skate Park
Rivergate Park 1785 Merwin Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
* 6:00PM - 8:00PM
MGK Trivia & Game Night
27 Club Coffee
1215 W. 10th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
* 8:00PM
Mainstream Sellout Movie Night
Lago Veranda
950 Main Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Day 2: Saturday, August 10th
* League Park Invitational Charity Softball Game
6601 Lexington Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44103
Day 3: Sunday, August 11th
* 1:00 PM
City Ride
4071 Lee Road
Cleveland, OH 44128
* 3:00PM - 9:00PM
MGK Day on the Block (The Big Day)
West 6th Street
Cleveland OH, 44113
Day 4: Monday, August 12th
* 5:00PM - 7:00 PM
Service Day @ 27 Club Coffee
1215 W. 10th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
* Sora 天 Anime Night | MGK Day Edition
1121 W 10th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
Day 5: Tuesday, August 13th
* 6:40PM
MGK Day
Guardians Stadium
2401 Ontario St
Cleveland, OH 44115
mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road' In New Video
mgk Previews Jelly Roll Collaboration 'Lonely Road'
mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) Expands 'Hotel Diablo' For 5th Anniversary
Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'
Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now Is No. 1 Soundtrack In U.S.- Tremonti Announce New Album With 'Just Too Much' Video- more
Rammstein Say Allegations Are 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated' - Meshuggah's Jens Kidman Fuels 'The Last Ballad of Damrod'- Chicago Tour- more
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland- Chase Rice Going Indie With 'Go Down Singin' Album- T. Graham Brown Scores First No. 1 Album- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now Is No. 1 Soundtrack In U.S.
Tremonti Announce New Album With 'Just Too Much' Video
Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers
The Plot In You Recruit Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers For Fall Tour
The Polyphonic Spree Announce North American Tour Dates
Hear Smile Empty Soul's New Song 'The Rope'
Bright Eyes Stream New Song 'Rainbow Overpass'
Metallica Share Live 'The Unforgiven' Video From Madrid