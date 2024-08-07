MGK Day Coming To Cleveland

(Interscope) This year, the city of Cleveland will watch its hometown hero and multi-platinum recording artist, mgk, curate MGK Day. In recognition of mgk's impact, the annual charity event serves as a celebration of unity, compassion, and community spirit. From Aug. 9 - Aug. 13, fans will savor everything Cleveland-bred, as the weekend-long activation will have food, music, and vendors leading to MGK Day on Aug. 13, where the revered legend will be throwing the first pitch at Progressive Field when the Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago Cubs.

A special treat awaits the first 10,000 fans who enter Progressive Field-a custom bag of 27 Club Coffee, exclusively available for early attendees. This past Friday, mgk surprised the crowd at Progressive Field by appearing on-field during the Cleveland Guardians post-game fireworks show.

Two years ago, mgk delivered a sold-out concert for 50,000 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium, making him the first and only Ohio native to sell out the stadium. This historic event happened after Mayor Justin Bibb officially proclaimed August 13th "Machine Gun Kelly Day."

mgk recently released "Lonely Road" with Jelly Road, which debuted in the top 40 on the Hot 100. "Lonely Road" showcases who mgk is in today's music landscape: a multi-faceted musician who pivots between genres through live instrumentation. mgk's catalog will be highlighted throughout the weekend, as well as his famed album Hotel Diablo, celebrating its fifth-year anniversary.

Day 1: Friday, August 9th

* 4:00PM - 7:00PM

Skate Day

Crooked River Skate Park

Rivergate Park 1785 Merwin Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

* 6:00PM - 8:00PM

MGK Trivia & Game Night

27 Club Coffee

1215 W. 10th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

* 8:00PM

Mainstream Sellout Movie Night

Lago Veranda

950 Main Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

Day 2: Saturday, August 10th

* League Park Invitational Charity Softball Game

6601 Lexington Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44103

Day 3: Sunday, August 11th

* 1:00 PM

City Ride

4071 Lee Road

Cleveland, OH 44128

* 3:00PM - 9:00PM

MGK Day on the Block (The Big Day)

West 6th Street

Cleveland OH, 44113

Day 4: Monday, August 12th

* 5:00PM - 7:00 PM

Service Day @ 27 Club Coffee

1215 W. 10th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

* Sora 天 Anime Night | MGK Day Edition

1121 W 10th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

Day 5: Tuesday, August 13th

* 6:40PM

MGK Day

Guardians Stadium

2401 Ontario St

Cleveland, OH 44115

Related Stories

mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road' In New Video

mgk Previews Jelly Roll Collaboration 'Lonely Road'

mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) Expands 'Hotel Diablo' For 5th Anniversary

Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'

News > MGK