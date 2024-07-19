mgk Previews Jelly Roll Collaboration 'Lonely Road'

(PR) mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) teased his upcoming single "Lonely Road" with Jelly Roll, out next Friday July 26. mgk and Jelly Roll will be releasing the official music video in tandem with the release and posted a preview on social media today sharing, "countdown to KellyRoll activated. thanks to John Denver for paving the way." See the post here.

Last month, mgk shared an intimate performance video of his "Sun To Me" cover by country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan, which debuted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart following release.

Breakthrough artist Jelly Roll will launch his upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour this August. In other Jelly Roll news, he has just released a new song and video called "Dead End Road" from "Twisters: The Album", stream it below:

