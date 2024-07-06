mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) Expands 'Hotel Diablo' For 5th Anniversary

mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) is celebrating the 5th anniversary of his hit 2019 album, "Hotel Diablo", by releasing a special expanded deluxe edition with six new tracks, plus video.

Interscope shared these details for "Hotel Diablo: floor 13 edition":Classic songs like "I Think I'm Okay" featuring YUNGBLUD and "Glass House" with Naomi Wild are reimagined, as mgk gives the "Sad Version" to both tracks. He also includes a demo version of the fhem-featuring song "5:3666," while dropping a new track titled "Bullets With Names" with Young Thug, RJMrLA, and Lil Duke.

"I Think I'm Okay (Sad Version)" also receives the visual treatment as mgk's newest video featuring YUNGBLUD is directed by Sam and showcases archival footage dating back to the creation of Hotel Diablo. From concert performances to studio sessions, mgk pulls the curtains back so his fans can see the makings of one of his most creative projects.

This special edition, a testament to mgk's appreciation for his fans, is a must-have for every mgk enthusiast. mgk's fourth studio album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and received positive reviews. Digital Journal crowned the album with an "A" letter grade, while All Music awarded Hotel Diablo 4.5 / 5 stars.

In addition to the fifth-anniversary release of Hotel Diablo, mgk will make this special occasion a fun celebration at his 27 Club Coffee Shop in Cleveland, Ohio by offering specials honoring the classic rap-rock album and new merchandise commemorating the event.

Recently, mgk has released intimate performances at his Cheshire Cottage home. He unleashed his "Sun To Me" cover by country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan and a live version of "BMXXing" with legendary rockstar Travis Barker from his living room. These performances, released earlier last month, find mgk paying homage to the skating community while highlighting his brilliant versatility as a hybrid rap-rockstar.

