The Hu Announce Headline Dates During Iron Maiden North American Tour

08-12-2024
The Hu Announce Headline Dates During Iron Maiden North American Tour

(SRO) The Hu will bring their mesmerizing live performance to amphitheaters this fall as direct support to rock legends Iron Maiden from October 4 to November 7.

The global Mongolian rock phenomenon today (August 12) announced they will perform a series of headlining shows throughout the tour with special guests The Funeral Portrait.

Tickets for the headlining shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time via THE HU's website. Dates are as follows:

THE HU "NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2024"
*with special guests THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
10/12 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
10/15 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
10/21 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
10/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/28 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
10/31 Buffalo, NY - Electric City
11/4 Albany, NY - Empire Live
11/7 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
11/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues

In other HU news, look for the band to share details about the release of a new single in the coming weeks.

