State Champs Stream 'Save Face Story' Video

State Champs celebrated the released of their brand new self-titled album, their fifth studio record, by sharing a music video for their album's new single "Save Face Story".

The band had this to say about the track, "'Save Face Story' is one of our personal favorites from the record. It spotlights an unlikely friendship between State Champs and German-based Hardcore Funk band Slope, providing one of the most exciting and effortlessly cool collaborations Champs has ever done.

"On paper, the combination might not make total sense, but the result speaks for itself. It's perhaps an unexpected curve ball added to the rotation of our very familiar brand of windows-down pop punk."

Nearly 15 years after the band's formation, lead singer Derek DiScanio, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, and drummer Evan Ambrosio found themselves at different points in their personal lives-marriage, kids, and relocations across the country created new relationship dynamics. Produced by Anton DeLost (Mayday Parade, Hawthorne Heights), State Champs will showcase some of their best edgy, high-energy tracks that have defined their career thus far, making it the exact right time to debut their self-titled album.

