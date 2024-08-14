Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is set to release "Bones The EP," which is an ode to the people and relationships that shaped the country superstar into who he is, on August 30th.

Titled after Dickerson's most recent single "Bones," dubbed a "gothic love song masquerading as a country-pop banger" (PopCulture), the new project takes listeners through the hitmaker's most pivotal relationships, intertwined with his signature country-pop sound. Surrounding themes such as reminiscing on late night bonfires with friends, old flames, or how so many unknowingly significant conversations happen over a cold beer, the EP illuminates the many forms of love through five tracks. Dickerson also teased a visualizer setting the tone of the latest project, available to watch below.

"Bones, the EP is a nostalgic collection of songs that take me back in time to some of the best times of my life," said Dickerson. "Those nights that you don't want to end with the people you love most. Relationships that didn't work out and hurt at the time, but turned out for the best. I hope people hear these songs and get transported to a place with people they love."

The track list includes:

"What A Life" - Russell Dickerson, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps

"Bones" - Russell Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte, Parker Welling

"Miss You So (Letters To You)" - Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, Joe Fox, Alejandro Linares, Alexander James Pappas, Derek Thomas Doherty, Nathan Scot Barcalow, William Strohmeyer Jr

"Those Nights These Days" - Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, Jordan Reynolds

"Cold Beer Conversation (Acoustic)" - Russell Dickerson, Casey Brown, Ryan Hurd, Brad Tursi

The release of this EP comes on the heels of Dickerson headlining his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" launching in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Aug. 23rd

