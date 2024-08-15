Kings of Leon Launch Can We Please Have Fun tour

(fcc) Last night Kings of Leon kicked off their Can We Please Have Fun Tour at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. The band delivered an epic night of rock music with some of their fan favorites and new material from their critically acclaimed album Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records.

The tour continues Friday, August 16th at Houston, Texas' Toyota Center and will make its way through some of North America's most popular venues including LA's Kia Forum on August 22nd, New York's Forest Hills Stadium on September 18th and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 26th.

Earlier this summer the band kicked off the worldwide tour in Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena and continued throughout the UK & Europe to rave reviews. Can we Please Have Fun debuted Top 10 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Current Albums Sales, indie Store Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Chart!

For the album also released an accompanying music video for new track "Nowhere to Run." Shot under their own creative direction with their long-time partner Casey McGrath, you can see Kings of Leon dancing and running wild. The band took control of all creative elements on this record, managing artwork and (as evident in the video) the unconventional visuals for each song. All were shot over two days in Nashville by the band and a small team.

The new music is the type of music the band says they've always wanted to make: "This record felt special right from the beginning. From the first meeting (with Kid Harpoon), we could not have been more on the same page," Nathan shares. "It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," Caleb says. "It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," Nathan adds. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."

Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon harkening back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. Sonically, you can hear them unified in vision and purpose and void of all expectations.

Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:

Date - City - Venue

August 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

August 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

August 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

August 23 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

August 25 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

August 26 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

August 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

September 2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

September 3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

September 13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

September 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 23 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 28 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October 2 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

October 5 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

October 7 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*Not a Live Nation Date

