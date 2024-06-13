Kings of Leon Premiere 'Ballerina Radio' Video

(fcc) Kings of Leon dropped a fun new video for song "Ballerina Radio" from their recently released 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records.

The band was widely quoted as saying that they felt more creative than ever before while making this album. The lyrics, characters, and storytelling took the band on a journey through new visuals as well. Upon completion of the recording, the band funneled their creativity into making unique and creative content for every track and were heavily involved in leading that creative process.

"Ballerina Radio is a special song to me. The first line of the song gave me an opportunity to use my imagination and I went for it. Everything came together quickly and the energy in the studio was electric," said Caleb Followill about the song. Speaking further about the making of the accompanying video he said: "We wanted to continue working and being creative in the time between making the record and touring. Putting a face to the music was a nice way for us to do that."

Can We Please Have Fun, as the title suggests, is a document of the band cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. The brand new album was recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon harkening back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. Sonically, you can hear them unified in vision and purpose and void of all expectations.

Next, they will take their show on the road for their global tour kicking off overseas in Leeds, UK on June 20th at First Direct Arena and continuing through the UK & Europe. They will hit North America on August 14th at Austin's Moody Center and will hit some iconic venues including LA's Kia Forum on August 22nd, New York's Forst Hills Stadium on September 18th and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 26th.

Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 22 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell

October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

October 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*Not a Live Nation Date

