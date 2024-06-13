Kings of Leon Premiere 'Ballerina Radio' Video

(fcc) Kings of Leon dropped a fun new video for song "Ballerina Radio" from their recently released 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records.
The band was widely quoted as saying that they felt more creative than ever before while making this album. The lyrics, characters, and storytelling took the band on a journey through new visuals as well. Upon completion of the recording, the band funneled their creativity into making unique and creative content for every track and were heavily involved in leading that creative process.
"Ballerina Radio is a special song to me. The first line of the song gave me an opportunity to use my imagination and I went for it. Everything came together quickly and the energy in the studio was electric," said Caleb Followill about the song. Speaking further about the making of the accompanying video he said: "We wanted to continue working and being creative in the time between making the record and touring. Putting a face to the music was a nice way for us to do that."
Can We Please Have Fun, as the title suggests, is a document of the band cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. The brand new album was recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon harkening back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. Sonically, you can hear them unified in vision and purpose and void of all expectations.
Next, they will take their show on the road for their global tour kicking off overseas in Leeds, UK on June 20th at First Direct Arena and continuing through the UK & Europe. They will hit North America on August 14th at Austin's Moody Center and will hit some iconic venues including LA's Kia Forum on August 22nd, New York's Forst Hills Stadium on September 18th and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 26th.
Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:
Date City Venue
August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center
August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*
August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*
August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem
September 22 Washington, DC The Anthem
September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell
October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
October 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*Not a Live Nation Date
Kings of Leon Release 'Seen' Visualizer
Kings Of Leon Celebrate Album Release With 'Nowhere to Run' Video
Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight
Kings of Leon Have 'Nothing To Do' With New Video
The Eagles Going Vegas For SPHERE Residency- Slash Announces Livestream- Ghost- Def Leppard- more
Metallica Team With Fortnite- NOFX Recruit Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Pennywise, MxPx, Less Than Jake, The Vandals For Final Shows- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
The Eagles Going Vegas For SPHERE Residency
Slash To Livestream S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Performance
Kings of Leon Premiere 'Ballerina Radio' Video
The Damned's Original Lineup Releasing Live Package
The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Lyric Video
Alexisonfire Announce 'LIVE Born & Raised 2022, St Catharines ON'
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 'Shine On' With New Video
Calling All Captains Reveal 'wallflower' Video