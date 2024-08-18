Against The Current's Chrissy Costanza Announces Debut Solo EP

(The Syn) Renowned as the powerhouse vocalist of the alternative sensation Against The Current, Chrissy Costanza, who captivates 4.5 million listeners monthly on Spotify and has garnered over 3 billion streams, recently made a bold entrance into the solo music scene with her debut single, "7 Minutes In Hell", representing a pivotal moment in her career. Today, Costanza is announcing that that initial single is part of an upcoming EP VII due October 9 and released the second single "If Looks Could Kill".
The seven tracks on VII represents a new chapter for Costanza. Amid the new single release, she adds "If Looks Could Kill is about a desperate, all consuming love that makes you feel like you're repeatedly dying and being reborn.
"Inspired heavily by Romeo and Juliet, I wanted to capture that feeling of yearning for someone whose soul is so deeply intertwined with your own that you can no longer tell where one ends and the other begins. It's the kind of love that feels predestined, as if you were meant to find each other in every lifetime."
Costanza will be hitting the road alongside VOILA this Fall on the Spin The Bottle tour, her first solo run apart from Against The Current. The tour will kick off in Denver, CO on Sept 29 and hit Chicago, Milwaukee, Akron, Cambridge, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston, before hitting the stage with Against The Current for When We Were Young in Las Vegas.
CHRISSY COSTANZA 2024 US TOUR DATES:
Sep 29 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
Oct 01 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
Oct 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar
Oct 06 - Akron, OH @ Musica
Oct 08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
Oct 09 - New York, NY @ Racket
Oct 11 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Oct 15 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Cambridge Room
Oct 16 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
Oct 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young - Day 1
Oct 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young - Day 2
Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
