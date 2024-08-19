4th Annual Born & Raised Festival Set Times Announced

(IVPR) Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to release set times for the 4th annual Born & Raised Festival happening September 13-15 in Pryor, OK. The lineup, programmed specifically For The Outlaw In All Of Us, features mainstage headliners Hank Williams Jr. (Friday), Koe Wetzel (Saturday), and Cody Johnson (Sunday). Pass holders are encouraged to download the Born & Raised Mobile App to have access to the latest festival news and scheduling info.

Three-day festival pass holders and campers have access to perks including a kick-off Honky Tonk on Thursday night featuring Jack Ingram, The Band of Heathens, and Josh Weathers. Single-Day, VIP, Wrangler Reserved Seating, and GA festival passes, as well as lodging tiers from camping to Glamping, are available for purchase at bornandraisedfestival.com. Expect tier pricing to increase soon, but weekend passes are currently $222.99 plus fees and single-day passes are $90.99 + fees as of today, Aug. 19. VIP pass holders will have access to the Red River Saloon with complimentary food & drinks and exclusive acoustic pop-up performances!

The complete 2024 daily schedule (now with set times) represents the very best of left-of-center country artists and bands who comfortably walk the line between outlaw, Americana, Red Dirt, and folk genres, and can be found below.

Doors open at 11:00 AM each day, and music begins at 11:20 AM on Friday and 11:30 AM on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, September 12 - Pre-Party

Horizon Stage

10:30 PM Jack Ingram

9:10 PM The Band of Heathens

7:50 PM Josh Weathers

Friday, September 13

Big Sky Stage

7:30 PM Hank Williams Jr.

5:10 PM Shane Smith & The Saints

3:00 PM Cady Canada/ The Departed

1:10 PM Tyler Halverson

Horizon Stage

9:15 PM Kin Faux

12:20 PM Lance Roark

11:20 AM Blaine Bailey

Neon Moon Stage

10:25 PM The Cadillac Three

(Late Night Honky Tonk)

6:20 PM William Clark Green

4:10 PM Colby Acuff

2:00 PM Brent Cobb

Saturday, September 14

Big Sky Stage

9:50 PM Koe Wetzel

7:15 PM Midland

5:05 PM Paul Cauthen

3:15 PM Pony Bradshaw

Horizon Stage

1:35 PM Reid Haughton

12:30 PM Clayton Mullen

11:30 AM Jason Scott & The High Heat

Neon Moon Stage

8:40 PM Treaty Oak Revival

6:15 PM Kolby Cooper

4:04 PM J.R. Carroll

2:25 PM Maggie Antone

Sunday, September 15

Big Sky Stage

9:50 PM Cody Johnson

7:15 PM Dwight Yoakam

5:05 PM Wade Bowen

3:15 PM The Wilder Blue

Horizon Stage

1:35 PM Django Walker

12:30 PM Zandi Holup

11:30 AM Harper O'Neill

Neon Moon Stage

8:40 PM The Red Clay Strays

6:15 PM Stephen Wilson Jr.

4:05 PM Ole 60

2:25 PM Jamie Lin Wilson

