Maximo Park Stream 'Quiz Show Clue' And Reveal Album Launch Shows

(PPR) Maximo Park are today sharing new single 'Quiz Show Clue'. It's the latest new music to be taken from the band's forthcoming album Stream Of Life, which lands on September 27th via Lower Third.

The band have so far introduced the new album with the lean and direct lead single 'Your Own Worst Enemy', and the brisk power-pop of 'The End Can Be As Good As The Start'. Having explored in those songs the cyclical nature of mistake-making and the strength it takes to hold onto faith in the future, 'Quiz Show Clue' looks at how we ascribe value to ourselves.

Lead singer Paul Smith had the following to say about the new single: "This song is a tongue-in-cheek take on being left behind or ignored by society, It mirrors my own working-class art-school background, but surely everybody feels like a nobody at some point?!"

Also announced today are a run of album launch shows set to take place on top of the album release in September, in conjunction with local independent record shops.

Album Launch Shows

Sept 22 - Northumbria Uni Reds (with Reflex Records), Newcastle, UK

Sept 23 - Brudenell (with Crash Records), Leeds, UK

Sept 24 - Metronome (with Rough Trade), Nottingham, UK

Sept 26 - Pryzm (with Banquet Records), London, UK

