Maximo Park Share 'Versions Of You (By The Riverside)' Video

Maximo Park have shared a performance video for "Versions Of You (By The Riverside)", which comes from their brand new live EP "By The Riverside".

Vocalist Paul Smith had this to say, "To celebrate the February release of Nature Always Wins, we live-streamed a concert from The Riverside venue, on Newcastle's famous Quayside.

"We tried to warm up the empty venue with our natural energy and passion, as you can hear from this selection of tunes! We chose older songs that are live favourites, like The Hero, but also a few from the new album that felt super-strong.

"Versions Of You was originally inspired by my daughter, and the personal subject matter, along with everything else going on over the last year or so, made it a very emotional performance." Watch the video below:

