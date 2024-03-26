Maximo Park Stream New Song and Video 'Favourite Songs'

Maximo Park have shared their brand new single 'Favourite Songs' accompanied by a music video and also announced that they will be launching a UK and EU headline tour this fall.

Prescription Music PR sent over these details: 'Favourite Songs' is the band's own salute to the potency of pop music in its ability to provide solace in times of need, and a place to retreat into with like minds. Jerky riffs, shimmering synths and a driving chorus propel 'Favourite Songs' to a place of collective joy, while singer Paul Smith's reassurances that "all of our troubles will fade away" ring out in elation.

As the first new music from the band in more than 18 months it's a song that finds them back in the mood for celebration, revelling in music's power to create the strongest of bonds and send the strongest of messages.

Singer Paul Smith comments on the song: "Our aim was to create a peppy yet powerful ode to the consolation of music and companionship in the face of other people's preconceptions."

Pre-sale begins at 10am GMT on Wednesday 27th March. General sale begins at 10am GMT on Thursday 28th March.

Oct 8 - Academy, Dublin, IE

Oct 9 - Limelight 2, Belfast, NI

Oct 11 - Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK

Oct 12 - New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Oct 15 - Beckett Students' Union, Leeds, UK

Oct 16 - Waterfront, Norwich, UK

Oct 18 - Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

Oct 20 - Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

Oct 22 - Trinity, Bristol, UK

Oct 23 - Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

Oct 24 - Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

Oct 26 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK

Nov 4 - Melkweg Oz, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 5 - Point Ephemere, Paris, FR

Nov 6 - Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Nov 8 - Markthalle, Hamburg, DE

Nov 9 - VEGA, Copenhagen, DK

Nov 10 - Metropol, Berlin, DE

Nov 12 - Exil, Zurich, CH

Nov 13 - Technikum. Munich, DE

Nov 14 - Substage, Karlsruhe, DE

