Maximo Park Announce New Album With 'Your Own Worst Enemy' Video

(PPR) Maximo Park are today announcing new album Stream Of Life for release on September 27th via Lower Third. News of the band's eighth studio album arrives alongside the release of its lead single 'Your Own Worst Enemy'.
The road to Stream Of Life saw the band link up once again with Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective), Grammy-winning producer of 2021's UK #2 charting, pandemic-era tour de force Nature Always Wins, as well as producer Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, Sports Team). As a result it marks the first time they have all been together in a studio to make an album since 2016.
It finds the band in perhaps the most reflective state they've been in. Lead singer Paul Smith, this most lit-pop of lyric writers, took the album title from a short story by Ukrainian-born Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector, inspired by both its stream of consciousness style and the way it prompts reflection on the inner mechanisms of people's minds. It begs the question of why they do the things that they do, even when they can seem counterintuitive to the outsider. There's an inner flow to every individual - a stream of life.
Both form and concept bleed satisfyingly into how Stream Of Life itself was created - recorded quickly, making fast decisions, not overly-editing oneself - and more specifically how 'Your Own Worst Enemy' becomes a study in deception. It considers the things we conceal from ourselves, and others, in order to maintain some inner equilibrium.
Commenting on the single, lead singer Paul Smith says: "'Your Own Worst Enemy' has a different feel to anything we've done before - loose and lean, yet still rocking! It's about that horrible feeling where you suddenly realise you've made a familiar error, and also the lies we tell each other on a daily basis to avoid confrontation or turmoil."
Continuing about the album he says: "We've always tried to document the world around us at each stage of our lives while subtly nudging the music forward each time - this record continues that mission. It was great to be back in a studio after recording remotely last time. Working with Ben in Atlanta, and Burke in Byker, was as stimulating as it's ever been, and I think we captured that energy. Thematically, the record covers passion, politics, and privilege amongst other topics."
Maximo Park Stream New Song and Video 'Favourite Songs'
Maximo Park Reveal Visualizer for New Song Merging Into You
Maximo Park Share 'Versions Of You (By The Riverside)' Video
Maximo Park Go Live From The Coast With New EP
Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn- Twenty One Pilots Deliver New Album Clancy With Videos For Each Song- more
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List- The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released- more
Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA - Family, Faith & Fable Announced- Thomas Rhett's The Voice Goes Online- more
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Say Anything Deliver New Album 'Is Committed'
Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video
Unreleased Michael Hutchinson Tracks To See The Light Of Day
Alberta Cross Share First Single From Reworked 'The Thief and The Heartbreaker'
Maximo Park Announce New Album With 'Your Own Worst Enemy' Video
Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn
Twenty One Pilots Deliver New Album Clancy With Videos For Each Song
Watch Imagine Dragons' New 'Nice To Meet You' Video