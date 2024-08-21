Thomas Rhett To Rock Tonight Show and Today Show

() Gearing up to release his seventh studio album this Friday, country superstar Thomas Rhett launches About A Woman with multiple national television performances, fan events and exclusive interviews, including gracing the covers of this week's Us Weekly as well as American Songwriter's August issue, both of which are available this week. Ahead of its release on Friday, pre-order About A Woman Here.
Tonight (8/21), Thomas Rhett will take the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform country-soul jam "After All The Bars Are Closed." Hailed for its "emphatic beat" and Thomas Rhett's "evocative delivery" (Holler), fans can watch him perform the song tonight at 11:35pm EST / 10:35pm CST by tuning into NBC. On Friday morning (8/23), Thomas Rhett will join TODAY's "Summer Concert Series" for four performances including television debut of new songs off ABOUT A WOMAN and fan favorites.
Last night (8/20), he joined forces with the GRAMMY Museum for A New York Evening With Thomas Rhett at Brooklyn's National Sawdust, which housed an intimate discussion between Thomas Rhett and producer Julian Bunetta, followed by an audience Q&A. Next Tuesday (8/27) in Nashville, Thomas Rhett will meet fans and sign copies of the white vinyl ABOUT A WOMAN LP at Grimey's
