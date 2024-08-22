Randall King Expands Reach with Sold-Out Shows in Norway, Sweden & Denmark

(EBM) As fans arrived to Randall King's first three Into the Neon Tour dates in Europe - Norway, Sweden and Denmark - they were greeted with venue signage noting all shows had sold out in advance. A feat the West Texas native never imagined.
"This was the first time we've ever played any of these cities," King marveled after the first run. "We never imagined we'd play in places as beautiful as Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, but this crazy dream is bringing us all together everywhere."
With no tickets available by the time King took the stage, King's 90-minute set included 17 songs spanning his catalog, encompassing current country radio single "I Could Be That Rain" off his sophomore album Into The Neon, released in January; reflective "Mirror, Mirror" off his self-titled 2018 project; and two-stepping, viral fan-favorite "You In A Honky Tonk" off his major-label debut Shot Glass.
King's international trek spans 10 shows, with remaining headlining stops in Cologne, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; London, UK and more. King will conclude his international tour with a set at The British Country Music Festival in Blackpool, UK on Aug. 31.
Randall King remaining Into The Neon international dates:
Aug. 23 // Cologne, Germany // Freideck Kantine Open Air
Aug. 24 // Amsterdam, Netherlands // Melkweg OZ
Aug. 25 // Lutterworth, UK // The Long Road Festival - Stanford Hall ^
Aug. 27 // Bristol, UK // The Fleece
Aug. 28 // London, UK // Islington Assembly Hall
Aug. 29 // Glasgow, UK // St Luke's
Aug. 31 // Blackpool, UK // The British Country Music Festival ^
^ Festival
