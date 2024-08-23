Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken' Arrives In October

(Republic) Jelly Roll revealed the highly-anticipated follow up album to his record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, will be released October 11th. Named Beautifully Broken after his upcoming headlining tour set to launch August 27th, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year's current Top 15 hit "I Am Not Okay," fan-favorite track "Liar," and newly released track "Get By," which was recently selected by ESPN as the 2024 College Football Season anthem.

After teasing initial details about the project earlier this Summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jelly opened up to New York Times Magazine ahead of today's announcement, sharing additional details about the album as well as his connection with his fanbase and continued desire to find purpose.

His current single, "I Am Not Okay," debuted on The Howard Stern Show in June and continues to resonate with fans, with Billboard noting the Hot 100 Crossover hit "shines a light on a dark national crisis." Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" follows the Nashville native's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1, including his Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me."

Jelly's 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour is set to launch in Salt Lake City on August 27th before heading across the US including Los Angeles' Crypto.com Center and New York City's Madison Square Garden.

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

8/27/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center #

8/28/2024 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center #

8/30/2024 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena #

8/31/2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

9/1/2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center #

9/3/2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center #

9/4/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

9/6/2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena #

9/7/2024 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center #

9/9/2024 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center #

9/11/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #

9/13/2024 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME #

9/14/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center #

9/17/2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center #

9/19/2024 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum #

9/20/2024 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena #

9/21/2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena #

9/24/2024 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena #

9/26/2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden #

9/27/2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #

9/28/2024 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena #

9/29/2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #

10/1/2024 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center #

10/2/2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #

10/5/2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #

10/6/2024 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #

10/9/2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena #

10/11/2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center #

10/12/2024 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center #

10/15/2024 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena #

10/16/2024 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena #

10/18/2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center #

10/20/2024 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena #

10/22/2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena #

10/23/2024 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center #

10/25/2024 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center #

10/26/2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena #

10/27/2024 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

10/30/2024 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena *

11/1/2024 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum *

11/4/2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center *

11/6/2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

11/7/2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/8/2024 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *

11/10/2024 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *

11/12/2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena *

11/13/2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

11/14/2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *

11/17/2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

11/18/2024 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center *

11/19/2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *

11/21/2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/22/2024 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *

11/23/2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

#Warren Zeiders & Alexandra Kay

*ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen

