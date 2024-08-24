Stream All Time Low's 'The Forever Sessions Vol. 1 '

(Stunt Co) All Time Low are excited to release The Forever Sessions Vol. 1 LP today via their own imprint Basement Noise Records in partnership with Photo Finish Records. The album features re-recordings of the band's early hits including "Dear Maria, Count Me In (ATL's Version)" and "Remembering Sunday ft. Lindsey Stirling and Lisa Gaskarth (ATL's Version)."

The LP also comes as All Time Low celebrates two decades together and wraps their Forever tour this weekend at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. It is a full-circle moment for the band as they return home to play their biggest Maryland show to date, one that will span their entire catalog. In a recent interview with the Washington Post who noted that "The foursome had just graduated high school when they played Merriweather Post Pavilion for the first time, after winning a battle of the bands contest to open the final year (until now) of HFStival." Alex shared with the reporter, "That was probably the first major show we played right before we went on tour for life."

All Time Low's journey from high school friends in Baltimore to an internationally recognized act is evidence of their talent, dedication, and the strong connection they have built with their audience over the years. They have undeniably, albeit unassumingly, carved out their own corner of popular culture. Over their 20-year career the band has released five consecutive Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top 200 as well as multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications. Rolling Stone included 2007's So Wrong, It's Right LP in their "50 Greatest Pop-Punk Albums" and in 2020, All Time Low ascended to a new commercial and critical high watermark with their eighth full-length LP, Wake Up, Sunshine. Following a #1 debut on the Top Rock Albums chart, it spawned the biggest hit of the band's career thus far, "Monsters (ft. blackbear)" - which clinched #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart for an unprecedented 18 weeks, emerging as the longest charting song ever at the Modern Rock format.

All Time Low Forever Shows

Aug 23 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC @ 7:00pm

Aug 24 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ BOYS LIKE GIRLS) in Columbia, MD @ 7:00pm

