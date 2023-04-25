All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour

(Elektra) All Time Low have announced "The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour," a North American fall headline trek featuring special guests Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauren Hibberd.
The 21-city tour will kick off on September 8 with a hometown show in Baltimore, MD, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on October 17 in Portland, OR. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning today, and general on-sale will kick off this Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time.
Next month, All Time Low will hit the road for leg one of "Tell Me I'm Alive On Tour" with support from Mayday Parade and Games We Play. The 25-city North American Trek includes two special shows of legendary proportions that quickly sold out - the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO which All Time Low is headlining for the first time on May 23; and a special unplugged performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 18 that will kick off the epic headlining tour. Additionally, All Time Low will appear at When We Were Young Festival 2023 in Las Vegas this October.
All Time Low's latest studio album Tell Me I'm Alive was released last month. The 13-track collection marks All Time Low's first full-length album in three years and ushers in an exciting new era for the band. Recorded in Los Angeles and Aspen with longtime collaborators Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey] and Andrew Goldstein [Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Jxdn], the album is a gut punch of renegade riffs and intense introspection that finds the band reaching thrilling new heights of creativity.
Highlighted songs on Tell Me I'm Alive include the new soul-baring chant-along focus track "Calm Down," as well as the "Sleepwalking," which hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, the emotional title track "Tell Me I'm Alive," and "Modern Love," the anti-dating anthem ironically released on Valentine's Day. All Time Low recently delivered the network television debut performance of "Calm Down" on Good Morning America. (watch it below)
Of the album, frontman Alex Gaskarth states, "'Tell Me I'm Alive' is an exploration of loneliness, isolation, and coping with the pitfalls of a world that feels like it's out to get you after collectively going through several very tumultuous years kicked off by the pandemic. It is not a 'pandemic record,' per se, but written on the heels of such a life-changing event, its themes are certainly focused through and informed by that lens; Some songs echo defiance and a desire to escape, others are reflective and remorseful over lost time and longing for deeper connections and deeper meaning. We wanted to instill a hopeful tone, but ultimately this album is about dealing with hopelessness and surviving. We hope our fans find comfort in the understanding that even at our lowest points, there can be forward motion, growth, the strength to let go of what no longer serves us, and ultimately a message of resilience."
All Time Low Tour Dates
May 07, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - SunFest 2023
May 18, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 19, 2023 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
May 20, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
May 23, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 24, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
May 26, 2023 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 27, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
May 28, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
May 30, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
June 01, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater
June 02, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
June 03, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland
June 04, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
June 06, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
June 07, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoor
June 09, 2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
June 10, 2023 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
June 11, 2023 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
June 14, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National
June 16, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
June 17, 2023 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
June 22, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center
June 24, 2023 - Monterrey, Mexico - Machaca 2023
June 30, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
July 01 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 08, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland State Fair*
September 10, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
September 12, 2023 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*
September 15, 2023 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*
September 17, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*
September 20, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*
September 22, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*
September 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
September 24, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory*
September 26, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*
September 27, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy*
September 28, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*
October 01, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore*
October 03, 2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Ballroom*
October 04, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum*
October 06, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*
October 07, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SD*
October 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*
October 14, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield*
October 16, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*
October 17, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*
October 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival 2023
October 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival 2023
*On-sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time
All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight
All Time Low To Livestream 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Album Release Show
All Time Low Announce Tell Me I'm Alive Album With New Video
All Time Low Return With 'Sleepwalking' Video
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album