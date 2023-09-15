All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne For 'Fake As Hell'

(Elektra) All Time Low have shared "Fake As Hell," a brand-new collaborative single featuring eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, designer, and philanthropist Avril Lavigne.

Elaborating on "Fake As Hell" frontman Alex Gaskarth shared, "'Fake As Hell' is a song about recognizing what's real and saying goodbye to what's not- it's about cutting ties with people and things that don't lift you up and help you progress. It's a wave goodbye to whatever's in the rear-view mirror and a new perspective on the road ahead. Collaborating on this one with Avril is a dream realized and getting to watch her do what she does best in the studio was crazy inspiring."

The new track arrives as the band's smash hit "Monsters" (feat. Blackbear) was recently ranked by Billboard as the No. 1 Alternative song of all time in their "Greatest of All Time 35th-Anniversary Recap of Alternative Airplay." The song spent the most weeks ever on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and the third-most weeks at No. 1, making it the all-time biggest song in the Alternative Airplay chart's history.

All Time Low are currently traversing North America on "The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour," a fall headline trek featuring special guests Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd. Having kicked off last week, the tour will visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on October 17th in Portland, OR [full itinerary below]. Additionally, All Time Low will appear at When We Were Young Festival 2023 in Las Vegas this October.

All Time Low's latest studio album Tell Me I'm Alive was released earlier this year via Fueled By Ramen. The 13-track collection marks All Time Low's first full-length album in three years and ushers in an exciting new era for the band. Recorded in Los Angeles and Aspen with longtime collaborators Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey] and Andrew Goldstein [Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Jxdn], the album is a gut punch of renegade riffs and intense introspection that finds the band reaching thrilling new heights of creativity.

Highlighted songs on Tell Me I'm Alive include the new soul-baring chant-along focus track "Calm Down," as well as the "Sleepwalking," which hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, the emotional title track "Tell Me I'm Alive," and "Modern Love," the anti-dating anthem ironically released on Valentine's Day. All Time Low recently delivered the network television debut performance of "Calm Down" on Good Morning America.

Of the album, Gaskarth stated, "'Tell Me I'm Alive' is an exploration of loneliness, isolation, and coping with the pitfalls of a world that feels like it's out to get you after collectively going through several very tumultuous years kicked off by the pandemic. It is not a 'pandemic record,' per se, but written on the heels of such a life-changing event, its themes are certainly focused through and informed by that lens; Some songs echo defiance and a desire to escape, others are reflective and remorseful over lost time and longing for deeper connections and deeper meaning. We wanted to instill a hopeful tone, but ultimately this album is about dealing with hopelessness and surviving. We hope our fans find comfort in the understanding that even at our lowest points, there can be forward motion, growth, the strength to let go of what no longer serves us, and ultimately a message of resilience."

All Time Low Tour Dates

September 15, 2023 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*

September 17, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

September 20, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*

September 22, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

September 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

September 24, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory*

September 26, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*

September 27, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy*

September 28, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*

October 01, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore*

October 03, 2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Ballroom*

October 04, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum*

October 06, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

October 07, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SD*

October 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

October 14, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield*

October 16, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

October 17, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

October 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival 2023

