All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight

Album art

(fcc) All Time Low released their 9th studio album, "Tell Me I'm Alive" via Fueled By Ramen. To celebrate the new album, tonight at 9pm GMT/4pm ET/1pm PT, the band will livestream their sold-out album release show at London's iconic OVO Arena Wembley, giving fans from all over the world a front row seat.

The livestream will be presented in 4K UHD video resolution with Dolby Atmos technology, giving fans a premium viewing experience and an unforgettable spatial audio experience. Get tickets here.

Now available on all streaming platforms, the highly anticipated 13-track album is All Time Low's first full-length album in three years and ushers in an exciting new era for the band.



Recorded in Los Angeles and Aspen with longtime collaborators Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey] and Andrew Goldstein [Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Jxdn], the album is a gut punch of renegade riffs and intense introspection that finds the band reaching thrilling new heights of creativity. Highlighted tracks include the new soul-baring chant-along focus track "Calm Down," as well as the previously released "Sleepwalking," which hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio and surpassed 10 million streams, the emotional title track "Tell Me I'm Alive," and "Modern Love," the anti-dating anthem ironically released on Valentine's Day.



Of the album, frontman Alex Gaskarth states, "'Tell Me I'm Alive' is an exploration of loneliness, isolation, and coping with the pitfalls of a world that feels like it's out to get you after collectively going through several very tumultuous years kicked off by the pandemic. It is not a 'pandemic record,' per se, but written on the heels of such a life-changing event, its themes are certainly focused through and informed by that lens; Some songs echo defiance and a desire to escape, others are reflective and remorseful over lost time and longing for deeper connections and deeper meaning. We wanted to instill a hopeful tone, but ultimately this album is about dealing with hopelessness and surviving. We hope our fans find comfort in the understanding that even at our lowest points, there can be forward motion, growth, the strength to let go of what no longer serves us, and ultimately a message of resilience."

The release show is the final stop on the Baltimore-born rock band's current European tour which kicked off February 19 and included sold-out shows in Madrid, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, Antwerp, and Dublin. On Air has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit charity on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. On Air will plant one tree for every ticket purchased from the On Air website.



Additionally, All Time Low is setting out on a 20+ city North American headline tour called "TELL ME I'M ALIVE On Tour" with support from Mayday Parade and Games We Play

