Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Launching Walking Disaster Book Tour

(BPM) Deryck Whibley of the iconic Grammy-nominated rock band Sum 41 announced a U.S. book tour supporting his new memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, out October 8. The book is available to pre-order now through Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

He will be making stops in four cities across the U.S. including Jersey City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. His first three stops on tour will include an intimate conversation with different renowned moderators about his triumphs, struggles, and accomplishments throughout his career and in his personal life. All attendees will leave with an exclusive look into the making of Deryck's memoir and a signed copy of the book.

Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell is Whibley's story, but it is also the untold story of Sum 41. Whibley takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own.

With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Whibley gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry. Detailing everything from winning at the MTV Video Music Awards and being nominated for a Grammy to revisiting his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Whibley offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir.

Deryck Whibley shared the below thoughts on his upcoming memoir: "Ten years ago, I found myself on the brink of death in a hospital bed. Surviving that moment, I made a promise to myself: I would fight harder than ever for this band and strive to become the best version of myself. Today, I'm proud to say that Sum 41 is experiencing the greatest success in our career, with our biggest hits on the radio and performing at the largest shows of our lives. This book is the story of that journey-through the good, the bad, and the really f***ing ugly. It's about how I fought my way back, the battles I faced along the way, and how I turned those struggles into the fuel that powers everything I do now."

All tour dates can be found below, and tickets for select appearances are available to purchase now.

Tuesday, October 8

White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

Moderator: Kevan Kenney, MTV and Amazon Music On-Air Host

Wednesday, October 9

WBUR CitySpace - Boston, MA

Moderator: Amory Sivertson, WBUR Senior Producer and Host of Beyond All Repair and Endless Thread.

Thursday, October 10

The Grammy Museum - Los Angeles, CA

Moderator: Matt Pinfield, Westwood One Radio/TV Host

*Tickets for this date not on sale until mid-September.

Friday, October 11

Barnes & Noble - Las Vegas, NV

*Please note, this date will be just a book signing.

Related Stories

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Was Hospitalized For Pneumonia - 2023 In Review

Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Discharged From Hospital

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley To Sell His Amps, Guitars and More

News > Deryck Whibley