(BPM) Sum 41 have announced their new single "Landmines", set for release on Wednesday, September 27 alongside a new music video.
"When I wrote Landmines I had no intention of writing an old school "pop punk" song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me," shares vocalist Deryck Whibley. "Landmines" is available to pre-save here.
Next month, Sum 41 will be performing on October 21 and October 22 at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band is also performing a set at a sold-out When We Were Young Sideshow on October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl alongside Bowling For Soup, Plain White T's, Your Broken Hero, and more.
Looking back at the band's storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Discharged From Hospital
The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage
SUM 41, Bowling For Soup, Plain White Ts Lead Strange 80s Lineup
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley To Sell His Amps, Guitars and More
Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour- Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week- Stevie Nicks- Joe Bonamassa- more
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting- Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows- more
Tim McGraw Expands His Standing Room Only Tour- Carrie Underwood Returns To Las Vegas With Sold Out Shows- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week
Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Tour Dates
Big Special Take On The Trauma Of Mornings With 'Desperate Breakfast'
The 69 Cats Unleash 'Cocaine Werewolf'
Journey Announce 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour
Joe Bonamassa To Rock The Royal Albert Hall For Two Nights
Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour
Nothing Taking Spirits Across The Pond For Headline Tour