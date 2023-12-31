Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Was Hospitalized For Pneumonia - 2023 In Review

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Was Hospitalized For Pneumonia was a top 23 story of Sept 2023: Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been discharged from the hospital after treated for pneumonia and the 43-year-old vocalist is currently under the care of his mother and wife.
His wife Ariana Whibley shared the following update via social media, "I'm very happy to be giving this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments. He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself.The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breath without as much pain.
"I can't tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us. We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can't begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this."
She originally broke the news of his hospitalization with the following post, "Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us.
"We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.
"This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.
"I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see. I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it."
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album
Sum 41's Zummo To Rock Dirty Mondays
Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Discharged From Hospital
Paul Stanley Names The Best and Worst KISS Albums- AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder- more
Slipknot Sued By Late Drummer Joey Jordison's Estate- Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feared Stroke Would Stop Him From Playing- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Paul Stanley Names The Best and Worst KISS Albums
AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting - 2023 In Review
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Underwent His 'Final Surgery' - 2023 In Review
Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder - 2023 In Review
Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes - 2023 In Review
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Was Hospitalized For Pneumonia - 2023 In Review