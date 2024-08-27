Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Addresses Linkin Park Rumors

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley took to social media today (August 27th) to dispel a rumor that he would be joining Linkin Park in place of late frontman Chester Bennington for a rumored reunion.

Linkin Park launched an online countdown clock that will reach zero tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28th at 11AM Pacific. Many have speculated that they will be announcing a reunion.

Whibley also took to social media earlier this week to tease his big upcoming announcement, which was for a special book tour for his upcoming memoir 'Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell'.

Deryck had this to say about the Linkin Park rumor, "I feel the need to dispel some current rumors. It's been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band. But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis... or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter.

"I have my own 'tour and book' announcement that I will now move to the end of the week, ahead of our U.S. tour. I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future."

