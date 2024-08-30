Caylee Hammack 'Breaking Dishes' With New Single and Visualizer

(The GreenRoom) Caylee Hammack delivers "Breaking Dishes," a ballad of a woman burned. Co-written by Hammack, Mikey Reaves and Gordie Sampson, the track sees Hammack as a wrecking ball poised to swing, perfectly illustrating the brewing storm just before ending a relationship, with her fervent scorched-earth vocals coupled with a plucky and poignant melody.
"Breaking Dishes is a sonic 'eye for an eye.' Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, as they say," explained Hammack. "I don't make a habit of throwing things, no, but I wanted to make a song for scorned women to vent to. It fell out of the sky and into our laps one day in 2018 in a writer's room, now 6 years later, it has found its avenue to be shared with the world. Here we are, breaking dishes and breaking up."
After teasing across her socials, the songstress dropped a visualizer accompanying the new track, with Hammack destroying a perfectly curated dining set in an East Nashville house, available to watch below
Caylee Hammack Takes Battle Of Love To 'The Hill'
Caylee Hammack Shares 'That Dog' Video
Caylee Hammack Reveals Playful Breakup Anthem 'That Dog'
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th- The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade- Eddie Van Halen- more
Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock- Jason Bonham Leaves Sammy Hagar Tour- Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up Short For KISS Gig- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP- Randy Houser and Justin Moore Team For 'Country Round Here Tonight'- more
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade
Slipknot's Sid Wilson Details Injuries Suffered In Explosion
Warren Haynes Shares Video For First Song From New Album 'Million Voices Whisper'
Penny Bored Share 'Gossip' Video
Singled Out: Joe Samba's Home (feat Mihali)
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th
Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives
Fleetwood Mac Legend Christine McVie's Items Headed To Auction