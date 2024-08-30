Caylee Hammack 'Breaking Dishes' With New Single and Visualizer

(The GreenRoom) Caylee Hammack delivers "Breaking Dishes," a ballad of a woman burned. Co-written by Hammack, Mikey Reaves and Gordie Sampson, the track sees Hammack as a wrecking ball poised to swing, perfectly illustrating the brewing storm just before ending a relationship, with her fervent scorched-earth vocals coupled with a plucky and poignant melody.

"Breaking Dishes is a sonic 'eye for an eye.' Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, as they say," explained Hammack. "I don't make a habit of throwing things, no, but I wanted to make a song for scorned women to vent to. It fell out of the sky and into our laps one day in 2018 in a writer's room, now 6 years later, it has found its avenue to be shared with the world. Here we are, breaking dishes and breaking up."

After teasing across her socials, the songstress dropped a visualizer accompanying the new track, with Hammack destroying a perfectly curated dining set in an East Nashville house, available to watch below

