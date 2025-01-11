Caylee Hammack Shares 'Bed Of Roses' Video

(The GreenRoom) Showing off her masterful technique for cultivating lyrical vulnerability, Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack is set to release her sophomore album Bed Of Roses, bearing the fruits of life, love and loss.

The 13 fresh tracks trace the universal story of a 20-something's coming of age with a mix of gypsy soul, 70's twang, and heel stomping red-dirt rock - "we all have different experiences, but we also have similar heartbreaks," she says - it's filled with raw emotions and riveting energy, as the rising star learns to plant not just for a short pop of beauty, but aims to cultivate the nutrient dense, potent ground of experiences she continues to pull from with every song she releases.

"Your bed of roses is the bed you make - you get to decide how you spend your time and how you plant your garden," Hammack says. "Good love is flowers that come back every year. Bad love, it's just the thorn. Sometimes you got to till sh*t up. You've got to work through things and it's not going to be fun. And then one day, your friends come over and you sit as a family on the back porch in the garden. And when they compliment the roses near the gate or the cherry tomatoes speckled about in the pasta, you get the pleasure of realizing, 'I grew that, I put love, time, and belief into something and it paid off.'"

Sharing producer credits with studio savants Dann Huff and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, a bouquet of experimental yet-somehow-timeless sounds emerged, centered in modern country. With live instruments, rich organic textures and a throbbing pulse, they matched the chaotic harmony of nature to Hammack's otherworldly vocal, washed by waves of tremolo and reverb.

Inspired by a fleeting romance that never took root, title track "Bed of Roses," written by Hammack, Jeff Hyde and Benjy Davis, marks the central point of her whole sophomore project. A bright anthem with a swampy strut and electrifying vocal, with a theme of embracing the inner peace no part-time partner can give, Hammack sees it as the garden gate opening up to welcome listeners in.

