(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson celebrates the release of Bones The EP. The five track collection showcases the "well-established country hitmaker" (American Songwriter) and pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country superstar he is today.
Titled after Dickerson's latest single and named Rolling Stone's "songs you need to know," "Bones" delves into the hitmaker's most meaningful relationships. It blends his signature country-pop sound with themes of late-night bonfires, old flames, and the often-overlooked importance of conversations over a cold beer. Through its five tracks, the project explores different facets of love.
The EP release follows Dickerson's recent achievement of debuting at No. 2 on the UK Radio Country Airplay Charts with "Bones," following the success of his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" throughout the UK. Dickerson will wrap up the summer on Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour 2024.
Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'
Watch Russell Dickerson Perform 'Bones' On GMA3
Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio
Russell Dickerson Celebrates His Wife With 'Bones'
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th- The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade- Eddie Van Halen- more
Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock- Jason Bonham Leaves Sammy Hagar Tour- Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up Short For KISS Gig- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP- Randy Houser and Justin Moore Team For 'Country Round Here Tonight'- more
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade
Slipknot's Sid Wilson Details Injuries Suffered In Explosion
Warren Haynes Shares Video For First Song From New Album 'Million Voices Whisper'
Penny Bored Share 'Gossip' Video
Singled Out: Joe Samba's Home (feat Mihali)
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th
Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives
Fleetwood Mac Legend Christine McVie's Items Headed To Auction