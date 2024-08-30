.

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP

08-30-2024
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson celebrates the release of Bones The EP. The five track collection showcases the "well-established country hitmaker" (American Songwriter) and pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country superstar he is today.

Titled after Dickerson's latest single and named Rolling Stone's "songs you need to know," "Bones" delves into the hitmaker's most meaningful relationships. It blends his signature country-pop sound with themes of late-night bonfires, old flames, and the often-overlooked importance of conversations over a cold beer. Through its five tracks, the project explores different facets of love.

The EP release follows Dickerson's recent achievement of debuting at No. 2 on the UK Radio Country Airplay Charts with "Bones," following the success of his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" throughout the UK. Dickerson will wrap up the summer on Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour 2024.

Related Stories
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP

Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'

Watch Russell Dickerson Perform 'Bones' On GMA3

Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio

Russell Dickerson Celebrates His Wife With 'Bones'

News > Russell Dickerson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th- The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade- Eddie Van Halen- more

Linkin Park Upset Fans With Fake Countdown Clock- Jason Bonham Leaves Sammy Hagar Tour- Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up Short For KISS Gig- more

Day In Country

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP- Randy Houser and Justin Moore Team For 'Country Round Here Tonight'- more

Reviews

What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!

On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More

The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair

Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Details Injuries Suffered In Explosion

Warren Haynes Shares Video For First Song From New Album 'Million Voices Whisper'

Penny Bored Share 'Gossip' Video

Singled Out: Joe Samba's Home (feat Mihali)

Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th

Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives

Fleetwood Mac Legend Christine McVie's Items Headed To Auction