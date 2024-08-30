Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson celebrates the release of Bones The EP. The five track collection showcases the "well-established country hitmaker" (American Songwriter) and pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country superstar he is today.

Titled after Dickerson's latest single and named Rolling Stone's "songs you need to know," "Bones" delves into the hitmaker's most meaningful relationships. It blends his signature country-pop sound with themes of late-night bonfires, old flames, and the often-overlooked importance of conversations over a cold beer. Through its five tracks, the project explores different facets of love.

The EP release follows Dickerson's recent achievement of debuting at No. 2 on the UK Radio Country Airplay Charts with "Bones," following the success of his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" throughout the UK. Dickerson will wrap up the summer on Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour 2024.

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'

Watch Russell Dickerson Perform 'Bones' On GMA3

Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio

Russell Dickerson Celebrates His Wife With 'Bones'

News > Russell Dickerson