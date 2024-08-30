Watch Love And Rockets' 'So Alive Vibrant Nu Disco Single Edit' Video

(Reybee) Coinciding with the 35th anniversary of their massive hit "So Alive" and the limited-edition remix EP that contains remixes of the track by The Crystal Method and D.J. K that is released today, August 30th, Love And Rockets have released the video for D.J. K's "Vibrant Nu Disco Single Edit."

"Five months in the making, filmmaker Ava Green has put forth this beautiful, psychedelic, artistic adventure of a music video (three thumbs up band approved)," said D.J. K of the video. "The storyline is interpretive. It ties together the past 'So Alive' video concept with a new 'rebirth' approach to the new version."

Available on limited edition clear picture disc and digitally on August 30, 2024 and is available for pre-order here: https://loveandrockets.ffm.to/music, the EP will also be for sale at the merch table at the shows from release date onward.

Love And Rockets is the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash (vocals and guitar), David J (vocals and bass) and Kevin Haskins (drums). They formed in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus. Love And Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences.

