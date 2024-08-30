Watch Love And Rockets' 'So Alive Vibrant Nu Disco Single Edit' Video

(Reybee) Coinciding with the 35th anniversary of their massive hit "So Alive" and the limited-edition remix EP that contains remixes of the track by The Crystal Method and D.J. K that is released today, August 30th, Love And Rockets have released the video for D.J. K's "Vibrant Nu Disco Single Edit."
"Five months in the making, filmmaker Ava Green has put forth this beautiful, psychedelic, artistic adventure of a music video (three thumbs up band approved)," said D.J. K of the video. "The storyline is interpretive. It ties together the past 'So Alive' video concept with a new 'rebirth' approach to the new version."
Available on limited edition clear picture disc and digitally on August 30, 2024 and is available for pre-order here: https://loveandrockets.ffm.to/music, the EP will also be for sale at the merch table at the shows from release date onward.
Love And Rockets is the seminal, groundbreaking trio of Daniel Ash (vocals and guitar), David J (vocals and bass) and Kevin Haskins (drums). They formed in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus. Love And Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences.
Crawlers Announce Headline Off Dates From Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets Tour
Jane's Addiction and Love and Rocks Expand North American Tour
Love And Rockets Celebrate The 35th Anniversary Of 'So Alive' With Remix EP
Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour
AWOLNATION Mark Album Release With 'Barbarian' Video- Staind Expand 'Confessions of the Fallen'- The Dead Daisies- Tom Petty- more
Linkin Park Invite Fans To Be Part Of Something On September 5th- The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade- Eddie Van Halen- more
Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour- Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP- Randy Houser and Justin Moore Team Up- more
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
AWOLNATION Mark Album Release With 'Barbarian' Video
Staind Expand 'Confessions of the Fallen'
The Dead Daisies Mix AC/DC And The Ramones With 'I Wanna Be Your B*tch'
Fans Get First Taste Of Tom Petty's Expanded 'Long After Dark' Album
Robert Jon & The Wreck Unleash 'Rager' Video
Life Of Agony Tribute Brandon Lee With 'The Crow' Video
Hollywood Dream: The Thunderclap Newman Story Biography Coming
Watch Love And Rockets' 'So Alive Vibrant Nu Disco Single Edit' Video