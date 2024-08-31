Lamb of God Share Video For Reimagined 'Omerta'

(Speakeasy) Lamb of God's Ashes of the Wake (20th Anniversary Edition), featuring new mixes of classic tracks like "Laid To Rest" and "Omerta" by HEALTH and Justin K Broadrick, respectively, along with an enhanced version of "Another Nail For Your Coffin" with guest vocals from Malevolence's Alex Taylor and Kublai Khan TX's Matt Honeycutt, is out now via Epic Records and Legacy Recordings.

The album's release is accompanied by a lyric video for Justin K Broadrick's (Godflesh/Jesu) reimagined version of "Omerta" "Since the release of Godflesh's landmark 1989 debut album, Streetcleaner, I've been a fan of the beautifully abrasive sounds Justin Broadrick has unleased," Randy Blythe shares. "To have this groundbreaking artist remix my personal favorite song from Ashes of the Wake is beyond wild to me."

In a recent Revolver x Lamb of God special issue, Blythe explained that the song title refers to "the old-School Sicilian Cosa Nostra code of silence," and adding, "that aspect of 'handle your own sh*t' is very attractive to me, especially in this insane, litigious, whiny society we live in."

Mark Morton, in conversation with Decibel Magazine, discussed the 20th anniversary of the pivotal record: "The fact that Mastodon's Leviathan came out on the same day as Ashes... and the Killswitch Engage record End of Heartache came out just a few months before those records got me thinking about the scene then. It was a vibrant and fertile period for contemporary heavy metal. It was really happening. It felt right to honor that."

In addition to the pair of new mixes and the augmented version of "Another Nail For Your Coffin," Ashes of the Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) also includes live recordings of "Remorse Is for the Dead" and "Now You've Got Something To Die For," while the 2CD and digital versions feature demo versions of "Laid to Rest," "Ashes of the Wake," and "Remorse Is for the Dead."

