All-Eras Van Halen Fundraiser Show Announced

(B! Noticed) The Fight For Nashville is a Breast Cancer Awareness Concert to help raise money for the American Cancer Society Men Wear Pink Foundation. It showcases Van Halen music from all eras and songs played by many of Nashville's top tour band members, performing artists, and local favorites. The goal is to rock for a cause and help raise money for breast cancer research. The show will be held at The Cowan at Top Golf (500 Cowan St., Nashville, TN) on October 8th. The doors open at 6 pm show starts at 7 pm.

Show organizer Brian Russell Collins stated, "Cancer is a disease I've been personally affected by. Losing my mother and sister to this disease changed my whole world. My life's mission is to always fight for the ones who are in the fight and battling for their lives. This event is for all who have fought and are still fighting, and the ones we lost. Music brings us together, and there's no better music than Van Halen to bring us all together for a cause that helps fight cancer. This show is a tribute to the music, to the legacy of Eddie Van Halen, who lost the battle to cancer, and to the fighters who still fight and know they're not alone. The motto for the show is never out of the fight. So we will be on that journey with you all. So come and show your pink colors and help us raise money for breast cancer awareness."

Donating their time and talent is a who's who list of band members and performing artists, including Nashville's finest touring and local favorites as well as touring band members from performing Artists encompassing the talent such as Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Rice, Gary LeVox, Scott Stapp, Allie Colleen, Gayle, Billy Currington, Drew Baldridge, Drew Parker, Chase Matthew, Vixen, Seaforth, Chase Mcdaniel, Pam Tillis, JoDee Messina, David Cook, True Villains and more.

Artists include Adam August, Allie Colleen, Amber Delacruz, Beau Lastavich (True Villians), Brandon Miller, Brian Russell Collins (Allie Colleen), Chris Cooley, Cody Bennett, Ginny Swanson, Hayden Helms, Jason Cross, Kameron Jane, Nick Vallese, Rebecca Augustine, Sara Spicer, Taylor Dahlia, Tesla Dawn, Timothy Dial and Tyson Lesle (Vixen).

Drummers contributing talent include Andrew Grasso (Gayle), Bobby Mertz, Brian Russell Collins (Allie Colleen), Bryan Keeling, Cadence Hinnant, Chris Flick (Drew Baldridge), Chuck Miracle, Dango Cellan (Scott Stapp/Amber Pacific), Devin Attard, Drew Mechler, Ethan Harb (Trey Lewis), Gregg Allen (Drew Parker), Jablaze (Chase Matthew), Jamie Rogan (Billy Currington), Jim Riley (Gary Levox), Luke Zajdel, Mark (Taco) Annino (Morgan Wallen), Mark Poiesz, Max Miller (Bailey Zimmerman), Rich Redmond (Jason Aldean), Sam Brown and Simmon Crawford.

Bass players joining the show are Chris Boaz, Carsen Richards (Chase Matthew), Corey Scott (Lydias Castle), Tyson Leslie (Vixen), Tracy Goode, Logan Hatcher (Allie Colleen), Justin De Graff (Seaforth), Ty Soileau, Luis Espaillat, Marcello Bakos (Chase Rice), Zan Frett (Chase Mcdaniel), Kevin Mcmahon, Kevin Bull Jr, Dean Purifcato, Chris Chiarcos (Bailey Zimmerman), Mike Ball (David Cook)and Devin Dumstorff (Drew Baldridge).

Guitar players for the event are Brad Wagner (Jon Langston), Bradley Foutch, Brandon Wiggers (Pam Tillis), Brendon Orchard (Bailey Zimmerman), Cody Bennett, Cody Denton (Lydias Castle), Dalton Stanley, Dylana Scott (3rd Power Amps/Vain), Gabriel Page, Hayden Helms, Jamie Collazo, Jon Hurley (3rd Power Amps/True Power), Mark Mccarthy, Nick Vallese, Ryan James Clark, Ryan Synder (Too Hot For Leather), Toddzilla, Walker King, Will Beeman (Allie Colleen).

Piano/Key players include Greg Herndon (True Villians), Justin Brown (Jo Dee Messina) and Tyson Leslie (Vixen).

Tickets available HERE. Donations are encouraged if fans cannot attend the American Cancer Society and Men Wear Pink Foundation-approved fundraiser. Support the event HERE.

