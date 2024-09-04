Memphis May Fire Spread 'Infection' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their new single "Infection". The song careens back and forth between synths, monster melodic verses, stadium-sized choruses, and earth-shaking breakdowns that are certain stir up plenty of mosh pits.
"'Infection' dives deep into the pain of betrayal and the toxicity that can spread like a virus," shares Mullins. "This song is about recognizing the destructive forces in your life, calling them out, and reclaiming your power. It's not just about surviving the infection; it's about emerging stronger, with the scars to prove it. This track captures the intensity of feeling used and manipulated, and the resolve to no longer be a victim to someone else's venom." "Infection" follows "Chaotic," "Paralyzed," and "Necessary Evil." Even more new music is on its way from Memphis May Fire in 2024 and into 2025. The band shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, much less stopping.
Memphis May Fire will hit the road next month with Asking Alexandria, as well. All currently confirmed dates are below.
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE ON TOUR:
WITH ASKING ALEXANDRIA:
9/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
9/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club
9/27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
9/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago
10/2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
10/9 - Portland, ME - Aura
10/11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
10/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
10/15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
10/16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
10/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
10/22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
10/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
10/26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
10/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay - House of Blues Music Hall
10/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
10/30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
11/1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11/2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater
