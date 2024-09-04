Memphis May Fire Spread 'Infection' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their new single "Infection". The song careens back and forth between synths, monster melodic verses, stadium-sized choruses, and earth-shaking breakdowns that are certain stir up plenty of mosh pits.

"'Infection' dives deep into the pain of betrayal and the toxicity that can spread like a virus," shares Mullins. "This song is about recognizing the destructive forces in your life, calling them out, and reclaiming your power. It's not just about surviving the infection; it's about emerging stronger, with the scars to prove it. This track captures the intensity of feeling used and manipulated, and the resolve to no longer be a victim to someone else's venom." "Infection" follows "Chaotic," "Paralyzed," and "Necessary Evil." Even more new music is on its way from Memphis May Fire in 2024 and into 2025. The band shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, much less stopping.

Memphis May Fire will hit the road next month with Asking Alexandria, as well. All currently confirmed dates are below.

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE ON TOUR:

WITH ASKING ALEXANDRIA:

9/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

9/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

9/27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago

10/2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

10/9 - Portland, ME - Aura

10/11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

10/16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

10/22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

10/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

10/26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

10/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay - House of Blues Music Hall

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10/30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

Related Stories

Memphis May Fire 'Paralyzed' With 'Chaotic' Follow-Up

Watch Memphis May Fire's 'Chaotic' Video

Singled Out: The Missing Peace's FIREWORK

Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Misery' Video

News > Memphis May Fire