Memphis May Fire 'Overdose' With Blindside's Christian Lindskog

Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their new single "Overdose" that features a guest appearance from Blindside vocalist Christian Lindskog.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Shapeshifter", which will arrive on March 28th. Matty Mullins had this to say about the track, "'Overdose' is about the intoxicating nature of extremes - how easy it is to get addicted to the highs of life, no matter the consequences.

"It's a song for anyone who's ever pushed boundaries too far, chased the rush, and grappled with the fallout. Christian Lindskog has always been a bucket list guest vocalist for me and it's an absolute honor to have his iconic style gracing this track."

