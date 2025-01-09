Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their new single "Overdose" that features a guest appearance from Blindside vocalist Christian Lindskog.
The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Shapeshifter", which will arrive on March 28th. Matty Mullins had this to say about the track, "'Overdose' is about the intoxicating nature of extremes - how easy it is to get addicted to the highs of life, no matter the consequences.
"It's a song for anyone who's ever pushed boundaries too far, chased the rush, and grappled with the fallout. Christian Lindskog has always been a bucket list guest vocalist for me and it's an absolute honor to have his iconic style gracing this track."
Memphis May Fire Announce 'Shapeshifter' Album With New Video
Memphis May Fire Declare 'Hell Is Empty' With New Video
Memphis May Fire Spread 'Infection' With New Video
Memphis May Fire 'Paralyzed' With 'Chaotic' Follow-Up
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- MORE
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium
Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video
Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson Teases New Album 'The Overview'
Memphis May Fire 'Overdose' With Blindside's Christian Lindskog
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live Package With 'Gdansk/Tall Fiddler'
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month
Bleeding Through Recruit Andrew Neufeld For 'I Am Resistance'
Steve Hackett Previews 'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries' With 'Jacuzzi' Stream