Memphis May Fire Announce 'Shapeshifter' Album With New Video

(AS) Memphis May Fire spent much of 2024 dropping brand new singles, each of which was more incendiary than the next. Today, they are thrilled to announce their upcoming album SHAPESHIFTER, which arrives March 28 via longtime label Rise Records.
The band has also shared the video for the title track. The track and the album take a long, hard look at what lies beneath. "'Shapeshifter' reflects the struggle of wrestling with identities and the need to confront the masks we wear," says Matty Mullins.
"This track, and the entire album, is about exposing those parts of ourselves we often keep hidden. It's a journey through the layers of deception, self-reflection, and the struggle to find what's genuine in a world full of pretense.
"We wanted 'Shapeshifter' to embody that feeling of losing and finding yourself, over and over, until you finally see what's real."
