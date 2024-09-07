Cameron Whitcomb Announce Quitter EP With 'Love Myself'

(Atlantic) 21-year-old singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb has shared his courageous new single, "Love Myself," available now via Atlantic Records. "I wrote this song about being loved only when it's convenient," says Cameron of the powerfully introspective new track.

"Love Myself" - which has been teased in recent days across social media - heralds the upcoming arrival of Whitcomb's much anticipated debut EP, Quitter, due everywhere on Friday, September 27. Pre-saves are available now HERE. The EP also includes the profoundly personal title track, "Quitter," which chronicles Whitcomb's battle to overcome addiction and has already proven a fan favorite.

Whitcomb will celebrate the new EP with his headlining Quitter Tour, an upcoming run of North American dates getting underway October 1 at Portland, OR's The Showroom and traveling through early December. Highlights include shows at such famed venues as Nashville, TN's The Mil at Cannery Hall (October 15), Athens, GA's 40 Watt Club (October 23), New York City's Mercury Lounge (November 1), and Toronto, ON's Horseshoe Tavern (December 4) along with a series of dates supporting award-nominated country star Morgan Wade.

