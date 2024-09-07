Slipknot Share Knotfest Iowa Details Including Knotfest Museum

(another side) Knotfest Iowa is just two weeks away! On September 21, the globally renowned event returns to its hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. Festival headliners and founders SLIPKNOT will perform a unique set drawing heavily from their 1999 S/T debut which catapulted the band 25 years ago.
This singular moment will be amplified with the event's stacked lineup - Till Lindemann from Rammstein, Kentucky's hardcore/metal forerunners Knocked Loose, metalcore influencers Hatebreed and Poison The Well, heavy metal icons GWAR, Iowa natives Vended, in addition to Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth and Spine, and Dose. Set times have been revealed!
The festival is thrilled to debut a revamped Knotfest Museum celebrating Slipknot's 25 year career - a staple at Knotfests all over the world. The museum experience will be a fully immersive, emotional journey featuring never before seen items including playable guitars, basses and drums used by the band on stage and in the studio, interactive road cases carrying band memorabilia, Paul Gray's bass cab, engaging album cover photo ops, instruments used on the recording of 'Iowa', iconic wardrobe pieces new and old and much more. The revamped Knotfest museum will submerge you in the rich tapestry of Slipknot's lore and embrace you into the Knotfest family. A limited amount of tickets are on sale now for $25 now through September 20th. Tickets will be available at the door for $40.
Saturday, September 21, 2024
11:00 AM: DOORS
MAIN STAGE
11:30 AM: Holy Wars
12:15 PM: Zulu
01:15 PM: Vended
02:15 PM: Poison The Well
03:30 PM: Hatebreed
05:00 PM: Knocked Loose
6:35 PM: Till Lindemann
09:00 PM: Slipknot
PULSE OF THE MAGGOTS STAGE
12:45 PM: Dose
01:45 PM: Spine
03:00 PM: Swollen Teeth
04:30 PM: Twin Temple
06:00 PM: Dying Wish
07:35 PM: Gwar
