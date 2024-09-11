Lainey Wilson's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

(BBR) On Tuesday night, Lainey Wilson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to chat with Jimmy about her Whirlwind year and perform her current radio single "4x4xU." The 7x CMA Award-winner and reigning Entertainer of the Year is nominated for four awards at this year's 58th annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Watermelon Moonshine") and Music Video of the Year ("Wildflowers and Wild Horses").

The nominations add to yet another outstanding year for Wilson, who released her new album, Whirlwind, last month via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville (stream/purchase here). Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), Whirlwind earned Wilson her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart - her first top 10 entry.

"Whirlwind is kind of the Western sister of Bell Bottom Country," says Wilson. "Since that album, I have gotten to experience so many new things and meet folks from different walks of life. Because of that, I've become a better songwriter, and I have more understanding. I feel like I've truly stepped into what it is that I'm called to be doing. Ironically, I found my path within all the craziness-and that's the whirlwind."

The album adds to an already triumphant career for Wilson, who, in just the past year, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th annual ACM Awards and five awards at the 57th annual CMA Awards (being named Entertainer of the Year at both the ACMs and CMAs). Most recently, Wilson received two awards at the ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award-presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year-and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music.

