August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red release an instrumental holiday cover song every year. This year, they've chosen the classical track "Waltz of the Flowers" from The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and have given it quite the guitar-driven and metallic makeover.

"In keeping with our annual tradition, we are excited to reveal this year's August Burns Red holiday song," the band states. "We tackled the classical ballet 'Waltz of the Flowers,' taken from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. It was so much fun adding our spin to the timeless melodies written by this legendary composer. Hope you like it and Happy Holidays!"

It follows the September release of "Exhumed," which was another slab of angry music for happy people, as is expected from the ABR faithful.

Also, the 2024 edition of the band's annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza is set for December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Ghost Inside, Gideon, Boundaries, Bodysnatcher, and more are set to appear, making it a heavy holiday extravaganza.

Related Stories

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video

August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

News > August Burns Red