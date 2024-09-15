Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video

(RAM) In August and September 2023, multi-national progressive rockers Big Big Train undertook their longest ever tour to date, performing 17 shows over 21 days across nine countries in the UK and Europe, and concluding with two triumphant concerts at London's prestigious Cadogan Hall.

Those two concerts are now immortalized as 'A Flare On The Lens', released this past Friday on InsideOutMusic. To celebrate, a clip of the band performing 'The Connection Plan' has been released.

Lead vocalist Alberto Bravin comments: "We're delighted to unveil 'A Flare On The Lens', which captures our two shows last September at Cadogan Hall perfectly in my view. It was the end of a pretty arduous and intense tour. But we gelled better and better every single night and there was amazing energy in the hall for both our London performances."

Drummer Nick D'Virgilio adds: "Before last year, the longest consecutive run of shows that Big Big Train had ever performed was six. By undertaking the 17 shows last August and September, we really bonded closer than ever before, both musically and personally, and that comes across with this release. And now we get to do it all again from next week!"

The new live release comes ahead of the band's September & October headline tour in the UK & Europe. Find the full list of dates below:

16th September - Thornden Hall, Eastleigh, UK (Warm-Up Show)

17th September - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, UK

18th September - The Riverfront, Newport, UK

19th September - Playhouse Theatre, Whitley Bay, UK

21st September - Queens Hall, Edinburgh, UK

22nd September - Palace Theatre, Newark, UK

24th September - Stables Theatre, Milton Keynes, UK - SOLD OUT

25th September - The Stoller Hall, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

27th September - Stadthalle, Weinheim, Germany

28th September - Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

29th September - Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

1st October - Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway

2nd October - Viften, Copenhagen, Denmark

3rd October - Spirit Of 66, Verviers, Belgium

5th October - Cadogan Hall, London, UK

