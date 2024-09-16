Thomas Rhett Launching Better In Boots Tour

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett announces today that he'll be hitting the road in 2025 with his Better In Boots Tour, Fueled By Marathon. Produced by Live Nation, Thomas Rhett will bring his "bombastic, good time energy" (Esquire) to 30 cities next summer across North America with direct support from Tucker Wetmore as well as special guests The Castellows or Dasha.

The BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR announcement comes on the heels of the release of Thomas Rhett's acclaimed seventh studio album, ABOUT A WOMAN. A "feel-good celebration of love" (Grammy.com), the 14-song collection showcases the hitmaker's signature style while exploring new genre boundaries. Blending a foundation of organic country with retro '80s sounds and pulsating beats, fans can expect to hear the album's new songs, coined "his best work yet" (Country Living), on the road next summer.

Tickets for the majority of the tour go on sale this Fri., Sept. 20 at 10:00A local time at ThomasRhett.com, with the remaining shows going on sale in the coming weeks; Thomas Rhett's Home Team Premium members will have first access to presale tickets beginning at 10am local time on Tuesday. Citi is the official card of the BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at noon local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 Dates:

6/5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

6/6 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove *

6/7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC +*

6/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

6/26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

6/27 - Birmingham, AL - Venue TBA +*

6/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater *

7/10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^

7/17 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +*

7/31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

8/1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/2 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

8/7 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/9 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

8/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

8/21 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

8/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

8/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach +*

9/4 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

9/5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/6 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena *

9/18 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena *

9/19 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/26 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

+ Check Local Listing for On-Sale Date

* Additional Support from The Castellows

^ Additional Support from Dasha

