09-21-2024
David Tucker 'Forgetting Her' With New Single

(Longview) David Tucker is heading into what promises to be a big Fall with a brand-new single, "Forgetting Her," along with the announcement that his highly-anticipated debut EP will be released on November 1.

Tucker co-wrote "Forgetting Her" - which was premiered by PEOPLE - with both his longtime collaborator Jake Saghi and seasoned Nashville artist Qvint, and the song is the latest showcase of Tucker's remarkable musicianship. With its thoughtful lyrics, delicate and atmospheric instrumentation and a simply stunning layering of vocal harmonies, "Forgetting Her" truly captures Tucker at his very best while delivering precisely what has garnered him such critical acclaim over the years.

"'Forgetting Her' goes back quite a few years and was actually the first song Jake and I ever wrote together, so finally releasing it after all this time is pretty special for me," said Tucker. "It's also probably one of my own personal favorites, which really makes it the ideal song to lead into the release of my EP."

Tucker's music has been featured by CMT, American Songwriter, Vevo and many others, and his debut EP has literally been several years in the making after serious health issues and a near-fatal car wreck forced him to put his career on hold. The six- song EP will include "Forgetting Her" and his previous single "Break It Too," as well as all four singles Tucker released prior to his career hiatus, and it will be available for pre-save beginning in the first week of October.

