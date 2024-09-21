Ian Munsick Shares New Song' Western Woman'

(EBM) Much as he did with his RIAA Gold-certified single "Long Live Cowgirls" featuring Cody Johnson in 2022, Wyoming native Ian Munsick is intertwining his love of the west and respect for the women who shape it with his latest release, "Western Woman," available now.

"Western women are different. They have to be. Surviving the rugged landscapes of the west and the rigorous lifestyle that comes along with it is something that not everyone can do," Munsick reflects on the song's inspiration. "Western women are the most competent, hard working, do-it-with-a-smile people in this country. They deserve a song. We have dedications to southern girls and city girls, but how about all the wifes, mothers, daughters and sisters holding down the west? This one's for them."

Written by Munsick, Billy Montana and Randy Montana, "Western Woman" is backed by Charlie Worsham on the mandolin and Tim Hayes on the fiddle, creating a sound both warm and resonant, reminiscent of traditional country.

Munsick was recently honored by Exclusive Tours of the Center of the West with a screening of his documentary, White Buffalo: Voices of the West, and a special exhibit honoring his career. Featuring 11 items signifying pivotal moments, the exhibit includes his custom Manuel suit that he wore for his Grand Ole Opry debut, Red Rocks debut boots from Boot Barn, a bolo gifted to him from Morgan Wallen and more. The exhibit will be on display until January 2025.

Since its release in January, Voices of the West has been selected for 14 film festivals and has won 13 awards, including six Telly Awards for Best Directing, Best Editing, Best Use of Music, Best Videography & Cinematography, Best Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 minutes), DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Voices of the West Awards

Angeles Film Festival - Best Feature Documentary

C47 Film Festival - Best Documentary

EQUUS International Film Festival - Best of Festival

EQUUS International Film Festival - Best Documentary Feature

EQUUS International Film Festival - Best Music Soundtrack

EQUUS International Film Festival - Best Way of Horsemanship

Telly Awards - Best Directing

Telly Awards - Best Editing

Telly Awards - Best Use of Music

Telly Awards - Best Videography & Cinematography

Telly Awards - Best Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 minutes)

Telly Awards - DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Black Hills Festival - Best Documentary Feature Film

Voices of the West Festival Selections

Arizona International Film Festival

Bushwick Film Festival

Black Hills Film Festival

Kansas City Film Fest International

Montana International Film Festival

Lost River Film Fest

NatiVisions Film Festival

RNCI Red Nation International Film Festival

Ridgway Independent Film Fest

Riverside International Film Festival

Seattle Film Festival

The Wild Bunch Film Festival

Wild West Film Festival

WYO Film Festival

Munsick most recently released a love song dedicated to his wife, "Caroline," and a celebration of the simple things in life with "Good Dogs & Sad Songs." He's currently on the road, traveling throughout the Rocky Mountain region with his headlining Country & WESTern Tour presented by Boot Barn, with nine shows throughout the west this fall, and can be seen on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour.

