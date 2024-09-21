Ian Munsick Shares New Song' Western Woman'

(EBM) Much as he did with his RIAA Gold-certified single "Long Live Cowgirls" featuring Cody Johnson in 2022, Wyoming native Ian Munsick is intertwining his love of the west and respect for the women who shape it with his latest release, "Western Woman," available now.
"Western women are different. They have to be. Surviving the rugged landscapes of the west and the rigorous lifestyle that comes along with it is something that not everyone can do," Munsick reflects on the song's inspiration. "Western women are the most competent, hard working, do-it-with-a-smile people in this country. They deserve a song. We have dedications to southern girls and city girls, but how about all the wifes, mothers, daughters and sisters holding down the west? This one's for them."
Written by Munsick, Billy Montana and Randy Montana, "Western Woman" is backed by Charlie Worsham on the mandolin and Tim Hayes on the fiddle, creating a sound both warm and resonant, reminiscent of traditional country.
Munsick was recently honored by Exclusive Tours of the Center of the West with a screening of his documentary, White Buffalo: Voices of the West, and a special exhibit honoring his career. Featuring 11 items signifying pivotal moments, the exhibit includes his custom Manuel suit that he wore for his Grand Ole Opry debut, Red Rocks debut boots from Boot Barn, a bolo gifted to him from Morgan Wallen and more. The exhibit will be on display until January 2025.
Since its release in January, Voices of the West has been selected for 14 film festivals and has won 13 awards, including six Telly Awards for Best Directing, Best Editing, Best Use of Music, Best Videography & Cinematography, Best Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 minutes), DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Voices of the West Awards
Angeles Film Festival - Best Feature Documentary
C47 Film Festival - Best Documentary
EQUUS International Film Festival - Best of Festival
EQUUS International Film Festival - Best Documentary Feature
EQUUS International Film Festival - Best Music Soundtrack
EQUUS International Film Festival - Best Way of Horsemanship
Telly Awards - Best Directing
Telly Awards - Best Editing
Telly Awards - Best Use of Music
Telly Awards - Best Videography & Cinematography
Telly Awards - Best Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 minutes)
Telly Awards - DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Black Hills Festival - Best Documentary Feature Film
Voices of the West Festival Selections
Arizona International Film Festival
Bushwick Film Festival
Black Hills Film Festival
Kansas City Film Fest International
Montana International Film Festival
Lost River Film Fest
NatiVisions Film Festival
RNCI Red Nation International Film Festival
Ridgway Independent Film Fest
Riverside International Film Festival
Seattle Film Festival
The Wild Bunch Film Festival
Wild West Film Festival
WYO Film Festival
Munsick most recently released a love song dedicated to his wife, "Caroline," and a celebration of the simple things in life with "Good Dogs & Sad Songs." He's currently on the road, traveling throughout the Rocky Mountain region with his headlining Country & WESTern Tour presented by Boot Barn, with nine shows throughout the west this fall, and can be seen on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour.
